Former captain Morgan Feeney back at Carlisle United

Morgan Feeney has returned to Carlisle United, rejoining the club on a two-year deal after leaving Shrewsbury Town.

The 26-year-old centre-back captained the Cumbrians during their 2023 League Two promotion campaign.

Now, he makes a highly anticipated comeback as the club rebuilds for the 2025/26 National League season.

Feeney made 67 appearances during his first spell at Brunton Park and earned a reputation as a commanding and committed presence in defence.

Professionalism

He played a key role in Carlisle’s penalty shootout win over Stockport County at Wembley before moving to Shrewsbury on a free transfer.

After two seasons and Salop’s relegation, he’s back with the Cumbrians to help secure a quick return to the Football League.

Feeney is the second summer signing for manager Mark Hughes, who spoke about the new addition on the club’s official website.

He said: “Bringing Morgan back is a move we’re extremely pleased with.

“He embodies all the characteristics you look for in a player – professionalism, drive, quality on the pitch, and a deep understanding of what it takes to succeed.

“Morgan’s familiarity with the club, its culture, and the expectations placed on players to perform will be invaluable as we continue to build for the season ahead.

“His experience and presence will add hugely to the leadership within the team, both on and off the field.

“I’m looking forward to working with him and I’m excited about what he will bring to the squad.”

Morgan Feeney captaining Carlisle United during the 2023 season

PICTURE: Alamy

Proven leader

Head of Football Operations, Marc Tierney added: “We’re thrilled to welcome back a proven leader and winner to Brunton Park in Morgan Feeney.

“Morgan truly embodies our ethos and our ambitions for the future.

“His return marks an exciting step forward as we continue building a team that reflects our values and vision.”

Feeney joins forward Regan Linney as the latest recruit at Carlisle this summer.

Last time the club were in the fifth tier of English football was back in 2005.

