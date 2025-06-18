Morecambe no more for Adam Lewis as he sets sail for the EFL with Chesterfield

Adam Lewis has waved goodbye to Morecambe and charted a course back into the Football League with Chesterfield.

The Shrimps dropped out of the EFL last season after finishing bottom of the 2024/25 League Two table.

Off-field troubles made it a tough, gruelling campaign, though the mood lifted recently with the completed takeover of Morecambe by Panjab Warriors earlier this month.

However, Derek Adams faces a blow as first-choice left-back Lewis is set to leave.

Adam Lewis joined Morecambe on a free transfer last summer PICTURE: Alamy

Delighted

The club confirmed on Wednesday that Lewis will join Chesterfield following the expiry of his contract on 1 July.

A statement posted on X read: “We can confirm that Adam Lewis will leave the club upon expiration of his contract to join Chesterfield FC. We thank Adam for all his efforts at Morecambe FC.”

Speaking to his new club’s website, the 25-year-old said: “I’m just delighted to get it over the line. I know a lot about this club, I know the manager and Gary Roberts really well.

“I played against Chesterfield last year when I was at Morecambe.

“They are a great team; they passed the ball well, and I think it suits me.”

Record fee

Elsewhere in the National League, Sutton United striker Will Davies has signed a two-year deal with League Two side Fleetwood Town.

The 26-year-old netted 18 goals last season, playing a key role in securing a 12th-place finish for the U’s.

Although the fee was undisclosed, the club confirmed it represents the highest transfer fee in their history.

In a statement on social media, the club said: “Will Davies has joined League Two side Fleetwood Town in a deal that brings in one of the highest transfer fees the club has ever received.

“We would like to thank Will for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”

