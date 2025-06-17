Freddie Sears joins Maldon & Tiptree FC – proven goalscorer set to ignite the Jammers’ attack

Maldon & Tiptree FC have secured the signature of prolific striker Freddie Sears, following his standout 21-goal season with Chatham Town.

The former West Ham United frontman arrives with a wealth of experience and a proven eye for goal, adding serious firepower to the Jammers’ forward line.

Sears steps down from the Isthmian Premier to join the Jammers in the North – a move that underlines Maldon’s intent for the season ahead.

The Essex-based club has already strengthened their squad this summer with key signings like Tom Eastman, Cameron James, and Louis Dunne, as they prepare for a strong push in the 2025–26 campaign.

Freddie Sears has made over 500 appearances over a career spanning 17 years PICTURE: Alamy

Thrilled

Backed by local entrepreneurs Barrie and Scott Drewitt-Barlow and chaired by Daniel Barber, Maldon & Tiptree combine strong community roots with forward-thinking initiatives – highlighted by recent stadium upgrades, academy development, and growing fan engagement.

Manager Kevin Horlock, a former Premier League midfielder with extensive managerial experience –including previously leading the Jammers to play-off contention – returned in 2025, bringing proven leadership and a winning mentality to drive the club’s push for success.

A post on the club’s X account officially confirmed the signing of the 35-year-old veteran forward.

It read: “We are thrilled to announce that Freddie Sears has agreed terms ahead of next season, joining us from Chatham Town FC.

“The experienced striker and former West Ham man netted 21 goals for Chatham last season and is another exciting addition to the squad.”

