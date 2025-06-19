National League welcomes FSA support for 3UP

The National League welcomes the official backing of the Football Supporters Association (FSA) for its 3UP Campaign, following a vote at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) last weekend.

The motion states that the FSA should incorporate 3UP into its official policy and “to support the growing

campaign for three promotion and relegation places between the National League and EFL‘s League Two.”

In practice, this means the FSA will now formally discuss and advocate on the issue with both the Football

Association and the English Football League, during their regular ‘structured dialogue’ sessions throughout the year.

The FSA will also encourage support from its fan groups in its League One, League Two and National League networks.

Following the launch of the 3UP Campaign earlier this year, the FSA conducted a poll of its members who

support clubs throughout the football pyramid. In total, 1,980 fans were surveyed and returned the following results:

93% supported the idea of 3UP

83% of EFL fans surveyed backed the proposal

The most common reason for change was that it would make the system fairer (91%)

And just over 90% believe it would enhance the attractiveness of the sporting pyramid

Since its launch in February, the campaign has garnered widespread support from clubs and fans alike

across the English football landscape.

It has been debated in the media and a number of politicians across all parties have stated their support for the campaign.

The 3UP campaign aims to increase the number of promotion spots from two to three, aligning the National League with the high echelons the football pyramid.

Under the existing structure, only the National League champions earn automatic promotion, with the second to seventh-place teams battling it out through play off matches for the other slot.

The National League has proposed that three teams be promoted to EFL League Two, as soon as is

logistically possible.

It feels that this would create a more fluid football pyramid and offer greater opportunities for clubs to progress based on merit.

It also provides more opportunities for relegated clubs to return to the EFL.

The EFL alone has the ability to facilitate this change, and the National League has been in regular dialogue with them this year asking them to reconsider their current position and advance the process.

In the first instance, we would like to see the matter formally debated by and then voted upon by EFL clubs.

It’s been over 20 years since the National League gained a second promotion place back in 2003 with over 32 current EFL clubs having spent time in the National League in the past including clubs like Luton Town who were the first club to go from the National League to the Premier League.

In fact, since automatic promotion began from the National League to the EFL, none of the 57 teams

promoted from the National League have ever suffered relegation the following season, a record added to by the success of both Chesterfield and Bromley this season.

National League Chair, Jack Pearce MBE said: “We welcome the new that the FSA are going to officially

back the campaign and look forward to working with them on this issue in the near future.

“We have always enjoyed a collaborative and constructive relationship with the FSA, as we try to with all our football partners – including the EFL.

“At our own recent AGM, we suggested ideas and encouraged proposals for a fan-focused element to the

3UP Campaign at the start of the next season.

“So naturally, we will include the FSA in any such plans moving forward.

“As I’ve said before, 3UP would mean a fluid football pyramid where teams can win promotion from the

bottom to the top fairly. It will give more opportunity to clubs relegated from EFL League 2 to ‘bounce back’. Perhaps this is one of the reasons why there seems to be so much support from EFL fans on the issue.”

The 3UP Motion was proposed by Matthew Kempson of the View from the Allotment End fanzine and seconded by Richard Tomkins from the Hereford United Supporters’ Trust. It was passed on Saturday 14 June at the FSA AGM in Manchester.