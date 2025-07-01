Morecambe FC board issues ultimatum to owners amid financial crisis

Morecambe FC’s board of directors has delivered an ultimatum to owners Bond Group Investments, urging them to complete the sale of the club or risk forcing it into administration.

The warning comes amid ongoing financial issues and delayed payments that have left the National League club’s future hanging in the balance.

The situation escalated after the collapse of a proposed takeover by Panjab Warriors, who had received EFL approval but were unable to complete the deal when Bond Group reportedly altered the agreed terms late in the process.

However, the board now insists the sale must proceed under those previously approved terms by 4pm today or the club’s survival could be at serious risk.

Club statement

In a statement released on Tuesday, the board confirmed: “Following multiple meetings with Bond Group throughout the weekend and yesterday, in several of which Jason Whittingham stated once again his desire and intention to sell his shares in the Club to Panjab Warriors, in line with the sale agreement reached and announced weeks ago, the Board of Directors met at 9am this morning to discuss the fact that, despite all parties apart from Bond Group doing everything possible to complete the sale yesterday, as of last night Jason Whittingham was again refusing to sell his shares in the club to Panjab Warriors.

“Because Bond Group do not have the required funds to meet the club’s full payroll commitment, despite being entirely responsible for paying wages until a sale completes and aware of that responsibility and the requirement, this means that wages cannot be paid until the sale completes.

“Panjab Warriors do have the funds available to pay all wages, and are ready to transfer these immediately, but they are not able to do so unless the sale completes and they are the owners.

Morecambe fans protesting against their owners

PICTURE: Alamy

Administration

“As a result, we have had no choice but to issue an ultimatum to Jason Whittingham at 9:52am this morning, Tuesday 1st July 2025, that unless Bond Group’s shares are sold to Panjab Warriors by 4pm today, the Board of Directors will be left with no option but to begin the process of putting the Club into administration.

“We have been crystal clear in spelling out what this might mean for all staff, for the Club, and for the whole community that is built around it, and we have left Jason Whittingham in no doubt as to the fact that his unwillingness to complete a transaction that he has repeatedly agreed to is the sole reason we are in this position.

“As a Board of Directors we will continue to do absolutely everything that we can to apply as much pressure as possible to make the sale happen before today’s 4pm deadline.

“It is now down to Jason Whittingham and Bond Group to do the right thing, and not risk the destruction of people’s livelihoods, the truly wonderful football club that we love, the community that it sits at the heart of, and 105 years of proud history.

