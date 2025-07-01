Mitre announces Enterprise National League partnership

Mitre is set to see its brand and iconic footballs become even more visible, thanks to a new partnership with The Enterprise National League.

The deal will see every fixture across the National League, National League North and National League South playing with the Mitre Ultimax Match Ball.

The three-year partnership with The Enterprise National League kicks off from the 2025/26 season.

It is a strategic move by Mitre to continue its growth in the professional tiers of English Football, as well as remaining true to its grassroots heartland.

Ultimax match ball

As a brand underpinned by its mission to support and champion football at all levels of the beautiful game, this new partnership will equip players across all 72 clubs in the National League system with the elite-level Mitre Ultimax Match Ball.

The new agreement builds on Mitre’s long-standing partnerships across several FA competitions.

These include the Emirates FA Cup, Isuzu FA Vase, and Isuzu FA Trophy.

Many National League clubs already regularly compete in these tournaments.

To mark the new partnership, Mitre has crafted a bespoke Ultimax match ball.

The design features The Enterprise National League’s revitalised brand identity and logo.

It uses a palette of deep blue, striking red, and flecks of silver.

Taking centre stage is the new title sponsor, Enterprise.

Its logo is integrated seamlessly into the design, symbolising a new era for one of football’s most cherished competitions.

A standout feature is the 72 intricate dots that wrap around the ball.

Each dot represents a club within the league structure, paying tribute to the unity and diversity of the National League.

The Ultimax range is engineered with performance at its core.

It is tested and accredited to the FIFA Quality Pro standard, guaranteeing elite-level excellence.

PICTURE: Enterprise National League

Innovation

Packed with innovation and features, it delivers a visible difference that players can feel.

A true testament to Mitre’s legacy of quality and precision.

Built from decades of knowledge, it features a unique 4-panel design, reducing seams to create a larger sweet spot.

This innovation ensures maximum power, improved control, and a better connection with every strike.

The ball is thermally bonded with HyperSeal technology.

This ensures superb shape retention, durability, and zero water absorption.

Its Hyperflow debossed grooves have been specifically designed for inflight stability, ensuring consistency across all speeds of play.

Inside, the Hyperfoam elastic cushioning offers optimal power, close control, and a responsive touch.

Milestone

Simon Rowe, Senior Vice President of Mitre & Global Sports Marketing at Pentland Brands, offered his verdict on the new partnership

He said: “Partnering with The Enterprise National League marks an important milestone for our brand.

“It will allow us to significantly increase the number of players in the grassroots and semi-professional English football tiers that get to play with our exceptional Mitre products and experience the elite quality equipment that they deserve.

“Bringing Mitre and The National League together aligns brilliantly with our Mission to support and champion football at all levels of the game.

“We can’t wait to kick off the new season with The Enterprise National League and its players.”

Jon Warburton, Head of Commercial at the Enterprise National League said: “Mitre are one of the leading brands in the market.

“Their brand is iconic and strikes a chord with football fans across the country and we’re delighted to have them on board as our Official Match Ball partner.

“We are continuing our drive to partner with brands that can help us develop connections with our clubs, fans and their local community.

“Welcoming a partner of Mitre’s calibre is a huge next step in that journey”

The Mitre National League Ultimax Pro Match Ball will be available from mitre.com from early September.

