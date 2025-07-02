Anthony Gomez-Mancini brings French class to Rochdale

Rochdale AFC have bolstered their midfield ahead of the new campaign by signing French midfielder Anthony Gomez-Mancini on a free transfer, following his release from Hartlepool United.

The 24-year-old midfielder began his career in his native France, progressing through the ranks at clubs including Saint-Priest, Lyon, Tours, and Angers II.

In 2020, he made the move to England, joining Burnley and later enjoying a brief spell with Accrington Stanley before signing for Hartlepool in 2023.

Over two seasons with the Pools, Gomez-Mancini made more than 39 appearances before his contract expired this summer, paving the way for his move to the Manchester-based side on a one-year deal.

Technical player

Speaking to the club’s website after signing for Dale, he said: “I’m really happy; I had a meeting with the Head Coach, and he told me about the project here.

“He explained to me about how we were going to play and where he was going to put me in the squad, and it sounded good.

“I am a midfielder, and I like to attack. I’m a technical player, creative, and I like to make things happen.

“I like to enjoy my football and play freely on the pitch. I think I can bring my qualities to the squad.”

Gomez-Mancini becomes Rochdale’s fourth summer signing under Jimmy McNulty, following the arrivals of Liam Humbles, Dan Moss, and Bryce Hosannah.

Dale were knocked out of the National League play-off eliminators by Southend United after a fourth-place finish last season.

Anthony Gomez-Mancini made 25 appearances last season for Hartlepool United PICTURE: Alamy

Moors snap up Rutherford

In other news, Solihull Moors have confirmed the arrival of Oscar Rutherford from Dagenham and Redbridge for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old defender endured relegation with the Daggers last season, making 40 appearances and contributing with a single goal in the league.

Speaking on signing for the Moors, he said: “I came and looked at the facilities, met the Manager, and knew straight away that this is where I wanted to play my football.

“There is so much positivity around the whole club this summer and it’s exciting to be joining.

“Now I will keep working in pre-season, keep pushing myself, and hopefully I can play a part in a successful season.”

