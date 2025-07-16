DAZN confirm August broadcast schedule ahead of 2025/26 Enterprise National League season

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

DAZN has announced its broadcast schedule for August, offering fans a strong lineup of Enterprise National League matches to kick off the 2025/26 season.

The streaming service has chosen three fixtures selected for enhanced coverage.

Alongside three featured live games, three additional matches have been moved to 12:30pm kick-offs and will be streamed globally on National League TV (NLTV) via DAZN.

These fixtures include Rochdale vs. Altrincham on August 16, Morecambe vs. Altrincham on August 23, and Solihull Moors vs. Southend United on August 30.

National League action confirmed

DAZN’s popular Multi Match Live returns for the opening weekend on August 9 and again on Monday, August 25, offering fans the chance to watch multiple games simultaneously.

Midweek action will also be well covered, with 12 matches available across Tuesday, August 19, and Wednesday, August 20.

Moreover, all National division matches will be accessible for streaming worldwide — including in the UK and Ireland — during the opening weekend of the new season.

Fans can watch National League fixtures on DAZN via a wide range of devices, such as desktops, smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, SKY Q, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, and even gaming consoles.

Confirmation of DAZN picks for August:

Saturday 16 August

Rochdale v Altrincham (12.30pm)

Truro City v York City (5.30pm)

Saturday 23 August

Morecambe v Altrincham (12.30pm)

Wealdstone v Carlisle United (5.30pm)

Saturday 30 August

Solihull Moors v Southend United (12.30pm)

Brackley Town v Scunthorpe United (5.30pm)

These televised games form part of DAZN’s ongoing commitment to increasing the visibility of non-league football, providing fans with high-quality coverage and expert analysis.

Alongside the live broadcasts, DAZN will offer highlights packages and behind-the-scenes content to engage supporters throughout the season.

Last season’s National League runners-up York City feature in the enhanced coverage as they travel to Truro City in August PICTURE: Alamy

Olley finds a new home with York

As the broadcast schedule takes shape, clubs continue to finalise their squads for the new season.

York have made a significant signing by bringing in attacking midfielder Greg Olley on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at Gateshead.

The 29-year-old joins with a wealth of experience, having been with the Heed since 2018, making nearly 200 appearances for the club.

Elsewhere, Solihull Moors have bolstered their ranks with the addition of Darius Lipsiuc, who joins the club from Championship side Stoke City on loan.

Finally, Truro City have secured the services of Luke Jephcott on a permanent two-year deal after Newport County released him.

