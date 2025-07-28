Morecambe suspended from Enterprise National League amid escalating financial crisis

Morecambe FC has been formally suspended from the Enterprise National League after failing to meet key financial and operational requirements set by the league’s Compliance and Licensing Committee.

The decision, announced on Monday afternoon, comes after weeks of mounting uncertainty, unpaid wages, and a stalled ownership takeover that has left the club with a threadbare squad and under a registration embargo.

The National League had already expressed “serious concerns” in a statement released Friday, where it outlined that owner Jason Whittingham had until midday Monday to meet strict compliance terms.

In response, Whittingham issued a statement on behalf of the Bond Group, claiming that discussions with the consortium led by Jonny Cato are ongoing to complete the sale of the club.

WATCH NON-LEAGUE PAPER GOALMOUTH HERE

Sanctions

The statement highlighted that negative press surrounding the club had caused concern and hesitation within the consortium.

Additionally, the Bond Group maintained that they had agreed to sell to the Panjab Warriors based on their offer; however, despite repeated attempts to make contact, they had yet to receive a response.

However, the National League reiterated that until all compliance requirements are fully met and the ownership situation is resolved, the suspension will remain in effect to protect the integrity of the competition.

A statement via its website read: “Discussions regarding the Club’s ability to meet its financial obligations for the 2025/2026 season have again taken place.

“It was decided further sanctions must be imposed, with the Club’s membership to be suspended with immediate effect.

“The Club will also remain under embargo ahead of the new season.

“Morecambe Football Club will also be removed from the National League Cup for the forthcoming season.

“The Committee will meet again on Wednesday August 20 to determine if outstanding items have been satisfied, and to decide the Club’s ability to retain Membership in the Competition.”

Court application

As things currently stand, the Shrimps’ first three fixtures – against Boston United, Brackley Town, and Scunthorpe United – are suspended, with the National League set to review the situation should a last-minute takeover materialise.

Earlier today, Wright & Lord Solicitors announced that, despite continued efforts, they have been unable to establish meaningful communication with the Panjab Warriors.

Without their commitment or evidence to support the purchase, the solicitors confirmed they cannot proceed with any court application at this time.

They also emphasised that no alternative buyer, including the consortium led by Mr. Cato, has come forward with credible evidence.

While ongoing discussions continue with the EFL and National League, Wright & Lord warned that entering administration would not protect Morecambe FC under current league rules.

The firm concluded by reaffirming their commitment to finding a viable solution for the club’s future.

READ MORE: Morecambe: Net is closing in on Shrimps