Which FA Cup fixtures are on this week?

The magic of the FA Cup returns this week with a bumper schedule of extra preliminary round ties set to take place across the country.

From Friday night under the lights to a packed Saturday and a few Sunday showdowns, over 150 fixtures will mark the first steps on the road to Wembley.

Fans up and down the country will be flocking to non-league grounds this weekend as the 2025–26 Emirates FA Cup gets underway.

The Non-League Paper has you covered with a full list of this week’s FA Cup fixtures below…

Friday August 1

Ko 7.45pm unless stated

Pickering Town v Penrith

Bootle v 1874 Northwich

Stone Old Alleynians v Sutton Coldfield Town

Belper United v Uttoxeter Town (ko 8pm)

Enfield v Wormley Rovers

Wokingham Town v Brislington (ko 8pm)

Roman Glass St George v Nailsea & Tickenham

WATCH NON-LEAGUE PAPER GOALMOUTH HERE

Saturday August 2

Ko 3pm unless stated

North (Includes North East, North West, Yorkshire & Humber)

North East & Yorkshire:

Redcar Athletic v North Ferriby, Bishop Auckland v Whickham, Blyth Town v Horden Community Welfare, West Allotment Celtic v Northallerton Town, Thornaby v Tadcaster Albion, Garforth Town v West Auckland Town, Easington Colliery v Boro Rangers, Marske United v Carlisle City, Newcastle Benfield v Pontefract Collieries, North Shields v Newcastle Blue Star, Knaresborough Town v Bridlington Town, Shildon v Ashington, Birtley Town v Beverley Town, Guisborough Town v Consett, Whitley Bay v Heaton Stannington, Crook Town v Kendal Town, Brighouse Town v Frickley Athletic, Handsworth v Silsden, Horbury Town v Wombwell Town, Penistone Church v Padiham, Liversedge v Wythenshawe, Sheffield v Albion Sports.

North West:

Wythenshawe Town v Prestwich Heys, Witton Albion v Cheadle Town, Golcar United v Ramsbottom United, Pilkington v Longridge Town, Trafford v Barnoldswick Town, Abbey Hey v AFC Liverpool, City of Liverpool v Euxton Villa, Bury v South Liverpool, Chadderton v Stockport Town, Winsford United v West Didsbury & Chorlton, Irlam v Thackley, Bradford (Park Avenue) v Mossley, Atherton LR v Ossett United, Runcorn Linnets v Clitheroe, Whitchurch Alport v Litherland REMYCA.

Midlands (Includes West Midlands, East Midlands, parts of Staffordshire, and surrounding counties)

West Midlands & Staffordshire:

Westfields v Atherstone Town, Heanor Town v Dudley Town, Hinckley v Highgate United, Tividale v Clay Cross Town, Stafford Rangers v Lutterworth Town, Coton Green v Rugby Town, Coleshill Town v Nuneaton Town, Romulus v Coventry Sphinx, Kidsgrove Athletic v Rugby Borough, Bedworth United v Brocton, Pershore Town v Darlaston Town, Racing Club Warwick v Droitwich Spa, Shifnal Town v Coventry United, Hanley Town v Lichfield City, Boldmere St Michaels v Abbey Hulton United, Newcastle Town v Stourport Swifts, Hereford Pegasus v Lye Town, AFC Wulfrunians v Shepshed Dynamo, Sporting Club Inkberrow v Studley, Eastwood Community v Gresley Rovers, Worcester Raiders v Ashby Ivanhoe.

East Midlands & Lincolnshire:

Grantham Town v Newark Town, Blackstones v AFC Mansfield, AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Grimsby Borough, Sherwood Colliery v Bugbrooke St Michaels, Aylestone Park v Northampton Sileby Rangers, Daventry Town v Leicester Nirvana, GNG Oadby Town v Newark & Sherwood United, Bottesford Town v Melton Town, Harrowby United v Bourne Town, Loughborough Students v Barton Town, Hucknall Town v Yaxley, Boston Town v Kimberley Miners Welfare, Lincoln United v Northampton On Chenecks, Skegness Town v Godmanchester Rovers, Rossington Main v Moulton, Deeping Rangers v Wellingborough Town.

South (Includes East Anglia, South East, South West, London, Home Counties & Channel Islands)

East Anglia:

Harleston Town v Walsham Le Willows, Heacham v Newmarket Town, Ipswich Wanderers v Lakenheath, Mulbarton Wanderers v Dereham Town, Cornard United v Woodbridge Town, Gorleston v Hadleigh United, Fakenham Town v Wroxham, Kirkley & Pakefield v Cambridge City, Haverhill Rovers v Wisbech Town, Stowmarket Town v Ely City, March Town United v Soham Town Rangers, Mildenhall Town v Downham Town, St Neots Town v Great Yarmouth Town, Histon v Thetford Town.

South East & East of England:

Ware v AFC Welwyn, Witham Town v Frenford, Baldock Town v Little Oakley, Kempston Rovers v Arlesey Town, Barking v Grays Athletic, Maldon & Tiptree v Buckhurst Hill, White Ensign v Sawbridgeworth Town, Leighton Town v Benfleet, Milton Keynes Irish v Heybridge Swifts, Saffron Walden Town v Harlow Town, Hullbridge Sports v Basildon United, Stanway Rovers v Romford, Takeley v Crawley Green, Biggleswade v Welwyn Garden City, Colney Heath v Woodford Town, Dunstable Town v Great Wakering Rovers, Harwich & Parkeston v AFC Dunstable, Eynesbury Rovers v Potton United, Walthamstow v Brantham Athletic, Tring Athletic v West Essex, Stotfold v Redbridge.

Greater London & Home Counties:

Cockfosters v Kings Langley, Harpenden Town v Concord Rangers, Haringey Borough v Halstead Town, Biggleswade United v Newport Pagnell Town, Leverstock Green v Ilford, Hertford Town v London Lions, Binfield v Winslow United, Longlevens v Fairford Town, Aylesbury Vale Dynamos v Abingdon United, Cinderford Town v Amersham Town, Burnham v Holyport, Cirencester Town v Reading City, Hartpury University v Tuffley Rovers, Portishead Town v Windsor & Eton, Hallen v Highworth Town, Kidlington v Clevedon Town, Oldland Abbotonians v Wallingford & Crowmarsh, Ardley United v Aylesbury United, Lydney Town v Royal Wootton Bassett Town, Thornbury Town v Virginia Water, North Leigh v Risborough Rangers, Milton United v Didcot Town, Cribbs v Easington Sports, Beaconsfield Town v Larkhall Athletic, Mangotsfield United v Bristol Manor Farm, Corsham Town v Slimbridge.

South East, Kent, Sussex & Channel Islands:

Bearsted v Hackney Wick, Seaford Town v Sutton Athletic, Guernsey v Bedfont Sports Club, Eastbourne Town v Ashford Town (Middx), Hassocks v Rayners Lane, Pagham v Horsham YMCA, Erith Town v Sporting Bengal United, Three Bridges v Shoreham, Faversham Strike Force v Chislehurst Glebe, Guildford City v Sutton Common Rovers, Peacehaven & Telscombe v Harefield United, Tunbridge Wells v Holmesdale, Larkfield & New Hythe v Epsom & Ewell, Hollands & Blair v Herne Bay, AFC Varndeanians v Tooting & Mitcham United, Redhill v North Greenford United, South Park (Reigate) v Newhaven, Abbey Rangers v Corinthian-Casuals, Badshot Lea v Steyning Town Community, Fisher v Camberley Town, AFC Whyteleafe v Chipstead.

Wick v VCD Athletic, Broadbridge Heath v Cobham, AFC Croydon Athletic v Roffey, East Grinstead Town v Eastbourne United, Haywards Heath Town v Ashford United, Balham v Faversham Town, Raynes Park Vale v Forest Row, Edgware & Kingsbury v British Airways, Athletic Newham v Sevenoaks Town, Lingfield v Whitstable Town, Rusthall v Westfield, Northwood v Egham Town, Punjab United v Crowborough Athletic, Kennington v Soul Tower Hamlets, Sheppey United v Metropolitan Police, Hythe Town v Littlehampton Town, Snodland Town v Broadfields United, Bexhill United v Sheerwater, Leatherhead v Phoenix Sports, Midhurst & Easebourne v Knaphill, Horley Town v Corinthian, Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick, Jersey Bulls v Erith & Belvedere.

South West & Wessex:

Cowes Sports v Laverstock & Ford, Downton v Fareham Town, Hamworthy Recreation v Hartley Wintney, Bradford Town v Bournemouth Poppies, Hythe & Dibden v Portland United, Christchurch v Bemerton Heath Harlequins, Baffins Milton Rovers v Shaftesbury, Tadley Calleva v Millbrook (Hampshire), Melksham Town v AFC Portchester, Alton v Wincanton Town, Bashley v East Cowes Victoria Athletic, Thatcham Town v Petersfield Town, Paulton Rovers v Hamble Club, AFC Stoneham v Fleet Town, Eversley & California v Horndean, Moneyfields v Brockenhurst, Westbury United v Sherborne Town, Andover New Street v New Milton Town.

Cornwall & Devon:

Falmouth Town v Helston Athletic, Tavistock v AFC St Austell, Saltash United v Torpoint Athletic, Street v Brixham, St Blazey v Buckland Athletic, Bideford v Wellington, Willand Rovers v Barnstaple Town, Mousehole v Bridgwater United, Sidmouth Town v Ivybridge Town, Newquay v Shepton Mallet.

Sunday August 3

Ko 3pm unless stated

Stansfeld v Harrow Borough (ko 1pm)

Hallam v Lower Breck

Hilltop v Deal Town

Little Common v Southall

Northwich Victoria v Campion (ko 4pm)

It is strongly advised to check dates and kick-off times before attending.

READ MORE: Mark Carruthers: The FA Cup is still the greatest club cup competition in the world