Connect with us

FA Competitions/More News

Which FA Cup fixtures are on this week?

The magic of the FA Cup returns this week with a bumper schedule of extra preliminary round ties set to take place across the country.

Your complete guide to this week’s extra preliminary FA Cup fixtures PICTURE: Alamy

The magic of the FA Cup returns this week with a bumper schedule of extra preliminary round ties set to take place across the country.

From Friday night under the lights to a packed Saturday and a few Sunday showdowns, over 150 fixtures will mark the first steps on the road to Wembley.

Fans up and down the country will be flocking to non-league grounds this weekend as the 2025–26 Emirates FA Cup gets underway.

The Non-League Paper has you covered with a full list of this week’s FA Cup fixtures below…

Friday August 1

Ko 7.45pm unless stated

Pickering Town v Penrith

Bootle v 1874 Northwich

Stone Old Alleynians v Sutton Coldfield Town

Belper United v Uttoxeter Town (ko 8pm)

Enfield v Wormley Rovers

Wokingham Town v Brislington (ko 8pm)

Roman Glass St George v Nailsea & Tickenham

WATCH NON-LEAGUE PAPER GOALMOUTH HERE

Saturday August 2

Ko 3pm unless stated

North (Includes North East, North West, Yorkshire & Humber)

North East & Yorkshire:

Redcar Athletic v North Ferriby, Bishop Auckland v Whickham, Blyth Town v Horden Community Welfare, West Allotment Celtic v Northallerton Town, Thornaby v Tadcaster Albion, Garforth Town v West Auckland Town, Easington Colliery v Boro Rangers, Marske United v Carlisle City, Newcastle Benfield v Pontefract Collieries, North Shields v Newcastle Blue Star, Knaresborough Town v Bridlington Town, Shildon v Ashington, Birtley Town v Beverley Town, Guisborough Town v Consett, Whitley Bay v Heaton Stannington, Crook Town v Kendal Town, Brighouse Town v Frickley Athletic, Handsworth v Silsden, Horbury Town v Wombwell Town, Penistone Church v Padiham, Liversedge v Wythenshawe, Sheffield v Albion Sports.

North West:

Wythenshawe Town v Prestwich Heys, Witton Albion v Cheadle Town, Golcar United v Ramsbottom United, Pilkington v Longridge Town, Trafford v Barnoldswick Town, Abbey Hey v AFC Liverpool, City of Liverpool v Euxton Villa, Bury v South Liverpool, Chadderton v Stockport Town, Winsford United v West Didsbury & Chorlton, Irlam v , Bradford (Park Avenue) v Mossley, Atherton LR v Ossett United, Runcorn Linnets v , Whitchurch Alport v Litherland REMYCA.

Midlands (Includes West Midlands, East Midlands, parts of Staffordshire, and surrounding counties)

West Midlands & Staffordshire:

Westfields v Atherstone Town, Heanor Town v Dudley Town, Hinckley v Highgate United, Tividale v Clay Cross Town, Stafford Rangers v Lutterworth Town, Coton Green v Rugby Town, Coleshill Town v Nuneaton Town, Romulus v Coventry Sphinx, Kidsgrove Athletic v Rugby Borough, Bedworth United v Brocton, Pershore Town v Darlaston Town, Racing Club Warwick v Droitwich Spa, Shifnal Town v Coventry United, Hanley Town v Lichfield City, Boldmere St Michaels v Abbey Hulton United, Newcastle Town v Stourport Swifts, Hereford Pegasus v Lye Town, AFC Wulfrunians v Shepshed Dynamo, Sporting Club Inkberrow v Studley, Eastwood Community v Gresley Rovers, Worcester Raiders v Ashby Ivanhoe.

East Midlands & Lincolnshire:

Grantham Town v Newark Town, Blackstones v AFC Mansfield, AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Grimsby Borough, Sherwood Colliery v Bugbrooke St Michaels, Aylestone Park v Northampton Sileby Rangers, Daventry Town v Leicester Nirvana, GNG Oadby Town v Newark & Sherwood United, Bottesford Town v , Harrowby United v Bourne Town, Loughborough Students v Barton Town, Hucknall Town v Yaxley, v , Lincoln United v Northampton On Chenecks, Skegness Town v Godmanchester Rovers, Rossington Main v Moulton, Deeping Rangers v Wellingborough Town.

South (Includes East Anglia, South East, South West, London, Home Counties & Channel Islands)

East Anglia:

Harleston Town v Walsham Le Willows, Heacham v Newmarket Town, Ipswich Wanderers v Lakenheath, Mulbarton Wanderers v Dereham Town, Cornard United v Woodbridge Town, Gorleston v Hadleigh United, Fakenham Town v Wroxham, Kirkley & Pakefield v Cambridge City, Haverhill Rovers v Wisbech Town, Stowmarket Town v Ely City, March Town United v Soham Town Rangers, Mildenhall Town v Downham Town, St Neots Town v Great Yarmouth Town, Histon v Thetford Town.

South East & East of England:

Ware v AFC Welwyn, Witham Town v Frenford, Baldock Town v Little Oakley, Kempston Rovers v Arlesey Town, Barking v Grays Athletic, Maldon & Tiptree v Buckhurst Hill, White Ensign v Sawbridgeworth Town, Leighton Town v Benfleet, Milton Keynes Irish v Heybridge Swifts, Saffron Walden Town v Harlow Town, Hullbridge Sports v Basildon United, Stanway Rovers v Romford, Takeley v Crawley Green, Biggleswade v Welwyn Garden City, Colney Heath v Woodford Town, Dunstable Town v Great Wakering Rovers, Harwich & Parkeston v AFC Dunstable, Eynesbury Rovers v Potton United, Walthamstow v Brantham Athletic, v West Essex, Stotfold v Redbridge.

Greater London & Home Counties:

Cockfosters v Kings Langley, v Concord Rangers, Haringey Borough v Halstead Town, Biggleswade United v Newport Pagnell Town, Leverstock Green v Ilford, Hertford Town v , Binfield v Winslow United, Longlevens v Fairford Town, Aylesbury Vale Dynamos v Abingdon United, Cinderford Town v Amersham Town, Burnham v Holyport, Cirencester Town v Reading City, Hartpury University v Tuffley Rovers, Portishead Town v Windsor & Eton, Hallen v Highworth Town, Kidlington v Clevedon Town, Oldland Abbotonians v Wallingford & Crowmarsh, Ardley United v Aylesbury United, Lydney Town v Royal Wootton Bassett Town, Thornbury Town v Virginia Water, North Leigh v Risborough Rangers, Milton United v Didcot Town, Cribbs v Easington Sports, Beaconsfield Town v Larkhall Athletic, Mangotsfield United v Bristol Manor Farm, Corsham Town v Slimbridge.

South East, Kent, Sussex & Channel Islands:

Bearsted v Hackney Wick, Seaford Town v Sutton Athletic, Guernsey v Bedfont Sports Club, Eastbourne Town v Ashford Town (Middx), Hassocks v Rayners Lane, Pagham v Horsham YMCA, Erith Town v Sporting Bengal United, Three Bridges v Shoreham, Faversham Strike Force v Chislehurst Glebe, Guildford City v Sutton Common Rovers, Peacehaven & Telscombe v Harefield United, Tunbridge Wells v Holmesdale, Larkfield & New Hythe v Epsom & Ewell, Hollands & Blair v Herne Bay, AFC Varndeanians v Tooting & Mitcham United, Redhill v North Greenford United, South Park (Reigate) v Newhaven, Abbey Rangers v Corinthian-Casuals, Badshot Lea v Steyning Town Community, Fisher v Camberley Town, AFC Whyteleafe v Chipstead.

Wick v VCD Athletic, Broadbridge Heath v Cobham, AFC Croydon Athletic v Roffey, East Grinstead Town v Eastbourne United, Haywards Heath Town v Ashford United, Balham v Faversham Town, Raynes Park Vale v Forest Row, Edgware & Kingsbury v British Airways, Athletic Newham v Sevenoaks Town, Lingfield v Whitstable Town, Rusthall v , Northwood v Egham Town, Punjab United v Crowborough Athletic, Kennington v Soul Tower Hamlets, Sheppey United v Metropolitan Police, Hythe Town v Littlehampton Town, Snodland Town v Broadfields United, Bexhill United v Sheerwater, Leatherhead v Phoenix Sports, Midhurst & Easebourne v Knaphill, Horley Town v Corinthian, Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick, v Erith & Belvedere.

South West & Wessex:

Cowes Sports v Laverstock & Ford, Downton v Fareham Town, Hamworthy Recreation v Hartley Wintney, Bradford Town v Bournemouth Poppies, Hythe & Dibden v Portland United, Christchurch v Bemerton Heath Harlequins, Baffins Milton Rovers v Shaftesbury, Tadley Calleva v Millbrook (Hampshire), Melksham Town v AFC Portchester, Alton v Wincanton Town, Bashley v East Cowes Victoria Athletic, Thatcham Town v Petersfield Town, Paulton Rovers v Hamble Club, AFC Stoneham v Fleet Town, Eversley & California v Horndean, Moneyfields v Brockenhurst, Westbury United v Sherborne Town, Andover New Street v New Milton Town.

Cornwall & Devon:

Falmouth Town v Helston Athletic, Tavistock v AFC St Austell, Saltash United v Torpoint Athletic, Street v Brixham, St Blazey v Buckland Athletic, Bideford v Wellington, Willand Rovers v Barnstaple Town, Mousehole v Bridgwater United, Sidmouth Town v Ivybridge Town, Newquay v Shepton Mallet.

Sunday August 3

Ko 3pm unless stated

Stansfeld v Harrow Borough (ko 1pm)

Hallam v Lower Breck

Hilltop v Deal Town

Little Common v Southall

Northwich Victoria v Campion (ko 4pm)

It is strongly advised to check dates and kick-off times before attending.

READ MORE: Mark Carruthers: The FA Cup is still the greatest club cup competition in the world

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in FA Competitions/More News