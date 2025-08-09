Brackley Town 1-0 Eastleigh: Byrne fires Saints to win

By Tim Carroll

BRACKLEY TOWN 1

Byrne 39 (pen)

EASTLEIGH 0

BEST FOOT FORWARD: Brackley’s Shane Byrne keeps his cool to put his side ahead from the penalty spot

PICTURE: Mitch Davidson

Brackley Town opened their National League account with a deserved win over Eastleigh courtesy of Shane Byrne’s first half penalty.

Excellent saves by Spitfires’ goalkeeper Nick Townsend kept the margin to a single goal and ensured a hard fought contest through to the end.

“Congratulations to all of our supporters who have played a huge part in getting the club to this stage and who turned out today,” Brack...