Pools letter leaves Stelling baffled

SURPRISED: Jeff Stelling

Jeff Stelling admits he was baffled by a letter sent out by Hartlepool United to fellow National League clubs asking them not to grant him boardroom access.

Stelling, a lifelong fan, resigned as club president in May because of his frustration around a potential takeover.

And this week it emerged chairman Raj Singh had written to fellow clubs to ask that Stelling is not provided with “dignitary spaces in your Board Room..”

On his talkSPORT show, Stelling said: “You know what? It didn’t bother me, I’m not president of the football club anymore. It’s my football club, I’m a lifelong supporter of that football club. I’d already bought my ticket, we’re away to Yeovil, I’d already bought my ticket to be with the fans, so I didn’t get the issue, or why Mr. Singh wanted to raise it.

“But of course, then it was leaked to the media and then it all spiralled out of control. The other thing that I took offence to, in the statement he says in the unlikely event that I attend games independently…

“Well last season I went to Aldershot, Eastleigh, Solihull, Southend, Sutton, Wealdstone, Woking, Dagenham & Redbridge, Ebbsfleet, Maidenhead, and a few others as well. So, it’s not so unlikely that I’ll attend.”

A Hartlepool statement read: “The letter… simply informed opposition that Mr Stelling no longer held a formal role and considerately asked opposition not to allocate Mr. Stelling dignitary places or seating, so as to avoid any unnecessary confusion or embarrassment on matchdays for the benefit of all parties including Mr. Stelling.

“Mr. Stelling is of course able to attend away matches in any other capacity, as he stated was his intention when he resigned. At no point has the Club or Chairman requested or suggested that be otherwise.”