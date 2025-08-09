Connect with us

National League

RED-HOT REDDIN HAS PARKINSON PURRING…

By Paul Rooney

ALTRINCHAM 3
Reddin 10, Banks 24, Knowles 78

ALDERSHOT T 2
Penney 55, Clarridge 76
FIVE goals and a fabulous contest played out in the Altrincham sunshine as both sides went home with plenty to look forward to this season
Altrincham gave debuts to six new signings while Aldershot introduced nine newcomers.
And it was Alty who were quickest out of the blocks, racing into a 2-0lead inside 25 minutes.
Kahrel Reddin had already twice caused problems for the Shots’ defence before he got on the end of a Keaton Ward cross to tap into an empty net on 10 minutes....

