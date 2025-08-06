Forest Green Rovers bolster midfield by signing Nick Haughton from AFC Fylde

Savage swoops for Haught property

Forest Green Rovers have made a major statement of intent by signing Nick Haughton from AFC Fylde – a move that brings one of the National League‘s most prolific attacking threats to The New Lawn.

Haughton, 30, bagged 19 league goals last season and chipped in 12 assists, earning a place in the National League Team of the Season.

He missed just one game during the 2024/25 campaign and was a constant threat for the Coasters.

His form sparked interest from across the pyramid, but FGR have beaten off competition to land the experienced midfielder as part of Robbie Savage’s summer rebuild.

Superb

The Rovers boss was pleased to get the deal over the line and bring in a player of Haughton’s quality.

He said: “Nick is a superb addition to us and has all the qualities to be a top player for this football club.

“Nick has been attracting interest from teams in the EFL but wants to be a part of something special here at FGR and we’re delighted to have him.”

Haughton becomes Forest Green’s 11th signing of the summer, following the arrival of Coventry City forward Aidan Dausch, who joined on loan for the remainder of the season on Tuesday.

He joins a growing squad that already includes three former Macclesfield players — Laurent Mendy, Tre Pemberton, and Neil Kengni — who signed last month.

Alongside them are Jayden Clarke, Luke McNicholas, and Kairo Mitchell, all part of a targeted recruitment drive led by Savage.

Forest Green will kick off their season away at Solihull Moors on Saturday, August 9.

