National League

CUMBRIANS SET THE TONE ON THEIR KEY OPENING DAY

Gaffer Hughes pleased at start
By Will Bewsey

WOKING 0

CARLISLE UNITED 2
Armstrong 56, Robson 80

HERE WE GO: Luke Armstrong, second from right, is congratulated on giving Carlisle the lead
PICTURE: Phil Fiddes

CARLISLE United showed their star quality to begin life back in Non-League with the ultimate tone-setting victory in Surrey.
Woking boss Neal Ardley felt his side were too anxious to break down the impressive Cumbrians, who struck through Luke Armstrong and Ethan Robson.
But for his opposite number Mark Hughes, it was the perfect way to begin a campaign they hope wi...

Continue reading...

