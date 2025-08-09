National League
CUMBRIANS SET THE TONE ON THEIR KEY OPENING DAY
Jim’s so sad for Shrimps
Morecambe legend Jim Bentley has spoken of his heartbreak at the crisis engulfing the stricken National League side.
Departing ace White pleads for Morecambe sale
Tom White has called on Morecambe owner Jason Whittingham to ‘do the right thing’ and complete a deal to sell the National League crisis club – as the popular midfielder joined Boreham Wood.
Brackley Town 1-0 Eastleigh: Byrne fires Saints to win
Brackley Town opened their National League account with a deserved win over Eastleigh courtesy of Shane Byrne’s first half penalty.
Pools letter leaves Stelling baffled
Jeff Stelling admits he was baffled by a letter sent out by Hartlepool United to fellow National League clubs asking them not to grant him boardroom access.