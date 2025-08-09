Connect with us

National League

SHRIMPERS TOO MUCH FOR HEED TO HANDLE

By Jeff Bowron

GATESHEAD 0

SOUTHEND U 3
Austin 3, Walker 53, Kendall 56
GATESHEAD barely laid a glove on Southend in a pivotal promotion clash on Tyneside on the final day of last season – and it was the same scenario in this one-sided seasonal opener.
A goalless stalemate last time round saw the Shrimpers go on to come within seven minutes of the EFL in the play-off final at Wembley.
Gateshead missed out on the play-offs by a point but after a summer of upheaval new manager Alun Armstrong faces a battle against the odds.
A host of top players have departed, an already ...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in National League