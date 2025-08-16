Forest Green Rovers 2-0 Yeovil Town: Mendy is Savage’s master at work

By Ash Loveridge

Buyabu 75, Mitchell 90+2

FOREST GREEN ROVERS 2

YEOVIL TOWN 0

UP AND AT ‘EM: Kairo Mitchell enjoys his first goal for Forest Green

PICTURE: Pro Sports

FOREST Green Rovers boss Robbie Savage hailed midfielder Laurent Mendy as “the best player on the park by far” after his swashbuckling display inspired his side to victory over Yeovil Town.

Since following the boss to the New Lawn from Macclesfield, the 28-year-old midfielder has made a seamless step up after quitting his job as a kitchen porter.

Now, boss Savage believes he belongs in the EFL. “He’s 28 and he should be pl...