Bond Group confirms Morecambe FC sale to Panjab Warriors

Bond Group Investments has confirmed that it has sold its majority shareholding in Morecambe Football Club to Panjab Warriors, with the deal still awaiting confirmation from the National League.

The announcement follows a dramatic day for the Shrimps, after the National League revealed earlier that it had approved the proposed takeover in principle and would lift the club’s suspension once the signed sale and purchase agreement is received.

The League also confirmed that a transfer embargo will remain in place until all football creditors are paid.

Despite no official confirmation from the National League or Panjab Warriors themselves, owner Jason Whittingham released a statement this evening claiming the sale has gone through.

Next chapter

It read: “Bond Group Investments can now confirm that it has sold its majority shareholding in Morecambe Football Club to Panjab Warriors.

“Particular thanks to Rob Smith, Oliver Wilson-Fish, Martin Thomas and Derek Adams for their consistent professionalism and support throughout this process.

“Also thanks to the Club staff, Sponsors, Stakeholders and the National League.

“Acknowledgement must be given to Antony Antorkas at Parker Andrews Insolvency Practitioners, along with his team, for their invaluable advice and support over the past few weeks.

“I would urge all fans of the Club to now focus their energy into supporting the Club as it enters the next chapter of its story.”

Assuming no further delays or unexpected twists, Morecambe will finally host Altrincham next Saturday for their first National League match of the season.

The Shrimps Trust also released a statement welcoming the news, saying: “We are relieved that the sale of Morecambe Football Club Limited has finally been completed, safeguarding the immediate future of the club, its remaining staff, and our participation in the National League this season.

“We warmly welcome Panjab Warriors and the Sikh community as the new custodians of our football club, the first in professional English football, and we thank them for their perseverance in securing the deal. Chardi Kala, a Punjabi term meaning a state of optimism even in the face of adversity, has certainly been shown in abundance over recent weeks. “Tomorrow, the rebuilding begins. Most importantly, on a Saturday at 3pm we will stand together, one family and one community, to watch eleven players face eleven players. This isn’t just football, it’s Morecambe. Stronger together.”

The trust also stressed that while the sale has been concluded, further steps are still required to satisfy National League requirements before the suspension is formally lifted.

