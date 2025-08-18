Which non-league teams will take part in the FA Cup First Qualifying Round?

The draw has been made for the 2025/26 Emirates FA Cup First Qualifying Round, which is set to take place on Saturday 30 August.

Step 3 clubs enter the competition at this stage, joining the 136 winners from the Preliminary Round. A number of replays are still being completed this week to finalise the draw.

In the First Qualifying Round, winners will collect £2,250 from the prize fund, while losing clubs will receive £750.

For many sides, this stage marks the beginning of a potential journey towards the first round proper, where EFL League One and League Two teams await.

Below is the full list of FA Cup First Qualifying Round fixtures for 2025/26.

WATCH NON-LEAGUE PAPER GOALMOUTH HERE

2025/26 FA Cup First Qualifying Round draw

Northern Section

Hebburn Town v Longridge Town

Trafford v Stockton Town

Atherton LR v Atherton Collieries

West Didsbury & Chorlton v Runcorn Linnets

West Auckland Town v Wythenshawe or Vauxhall Motors or Bridlington Town

Witton Albion v Birtley Town or Shildon

Warrington Rylands v Guiseley

Hallam v Ashton United

Pickering Town v Guisborough Town or Redcar Athletic or Easington Colliery

Hyde United v Prescot Cables

Wombwell Town v Stocksbridge Park Steels

Workington v Stalybridge Celtic or Bury

Warrington Town v Bamber Bridge

Widnes v Congleton Town (Walkover for Congleton Town – Widnes withdrawn)

Lancaster City v Whitby Town

Newcastle Blue Star v Heaton Stannington

Avro v Nantwich Town

Morpeth Town v Pontefract Collieries

Rossington Main v FC United of Manchester

Northallerton Town or Kendal Town v Dunston

Bishop Auckland v Chadderton

Silsden or Ramsbottom United v Bootle

Midlands Section

Redditch United v Skegness Town or Lincoln United

Hanley Town v Stourbridge

Newark & Sherwood United or Boston Town v Sporting Khalsa

Matlock Town v Bottesford Town

Eastwood Community v Grimsby Borough

Coleshill Town v Worcester Raiders

Harborough Town v Leek Town

Carlton Town v Cleethorpes Town

Evesham United v Bromsgrove Sporting

Alvechurch v Barwell

Long Eaton United v Kettering Town

Hednesford Town v Basford United

Halesowen Town v Stratford Town

Quorn v Sherwood Colliery

Ilkeston Town v Spalding United

Worcester City v Chasetown

Sutton Coldfield Town v Abbey Hulton United

Stamford v Coventry Sphinx

Corby Town v Gainsborough Trinity

Kidsgrove Athletic v Racing Club Warwick

Rushall Olympic v Atherstone Town

Bourne Town v Shepshed Dynamo

Eastern Section

Brentwood Town v Leighton Town

Maldon & Tiptree v Canvey Island

Eynesbury Rovers v Arlesey Town

Enfield v Ware or Ilford

Newmarket Town v Harlow Town or Woodford Town or Felixstowe & Walton United

Witham Town v Lowestoft Town

Cheshunt v Leiston

Great Wakering Rovers or Redbridge v Royston Town

March Town United v Gorleston or Walsham Le Willows

Real Bedford v Bishop’s Stortford

Brightlingsea Regent v Bury Town

Billericay Town v Barton Rovers

Aveley v Hashtag United

Potters Bar Town v Hitchin Town or Grays Athletic

Berkhamsted v St Ives Town

Histon v Mulbarton Wanderers

Takeley or Bowers & Pitsea v Hertford Town

AFC Sudbury v Mildenhall Town

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos v St Albans City

Haverhill Rovers v Welwyn Garden City or Waltham Abbey

Needham Market v Tilbury

Stanway Rovers v Cockfosters

Southern Section (London, South East & Home Counties)

Havant & Waterlooville v Chichester City

Ashford Town (Middx) v AFC Whyteleafe

Steyning Town Community v Lancing

Bracknell Town v Dartford

Chertsey Town v Thame United

Folkestone Invicta v Sevenoaks Town

Ramsgate v Cray Valley (PM)

Deal Town v Cobham or Margate

Faversham Town v Hastings United

Raynes Park Vale v Ashford United

Wokingham Town v Burgess Hill Town

Tower Hamlets v Ascot United

Beckenham Town v Corinthian or Egham Town

Epsom & Ewell or South Park (Reigate) v Risborough Rangers

Cray Wanderers v Hanwell Town

Bedfont Sports Club v Littlehampton Town

Uxbridge v Welling United

Erith Town or Southall v Farnham Town

Dulwich Hamlet v Whitstable Town

Knaphill or Hollands & Blair v Hackney Wick

Sittingbourne v AFC Croydon Athletic

Westfield v Sheppey United

Three Bridges v Walton & Hersham

Carshalton Athletic v Wingate & Finchley

Flackwell Heath v Lewes

Burnham v Jersey Bulls

Chatham Town v Marlow

Hayes & Yeading United v Whitehawk

South West Section

Didcot Town v Poole Town

Fairford Town v Sholing

Royal Wootton Bassett Town v Torpoint Athletic

Winchester City or Bashley v Fareham Town

Westbury United v Yate Town

Slimbridge v Dorchester Town

Hungerford Town v AFC Stoneham

Tiverton Town v Taunton Town

Tadley Calleva v Weymouth

Bishop’s Cleeve v Wimborne Town

Gloucester City v AFC Portchester

Mangotsfield United v Banbury United

Gosport Borough v Basingstoke Town

Hythe & Dibden v Laverstock & Ford

Falmouth Town v Brixham

Shaftesbury v Exmouth Town

Plymouth Parkway v Frome Town

READ MORE: FA Cup Factfile: Host of clubs hoping to create own history