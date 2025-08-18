Connect with us

Which non-league teams will take part in the FA Cup First Qualifying Round?

The draw has been made for the 2025/26 Emirates FA Cup First Qualifying Round, which is set to take place on Saturday 30 August.

The First Qualifying Round is scheduled for Saturday 30 August, marking the entry of Step 3 clubs into the competition PICTURE: Alamy

Step 3 clubs enter the competition at this stage, joining the 136 winners from the Preliminary Round. A number of replays are still being completed this week to finalise the draw.

In the First Qualifying Round, winners will collect £2,250 from the prize fund, while losing clubs will receive £750.

For many sides, this stage marks the beginning of a potential journey towards the first round proper, where EFL League One and League Two teams await.

Below is the full list of FA Cup First Qualifying Round fixtures for 2025/26.

2025/26 FA Cup First Qualifying Round draw

Northern Section

Hebburn Town v Longridge Town
Trafford v Stockton Town
Atherton LR v Atherton Collieries
West Didsbury & Chorlton v Runcorn Linnets
v Wythenshawe or Vauxhall Motors or Bridlington Town
Witton Albion v Birtley Town or Shildon
Warrington Rylands v Guiseley
Hallam v
Pickering Town v Guisborough Town or Redcar Athletic or Easington Colliery
Hyde United v Prescot Cables
Wombwell Town v Stocksbridge Park Steels
Workington v Stalybridge Celtic or Bury
Warrington Town v Bamber Bridge
Widnes v Congleton Town (Walkover for Congleton Town – Widnes withdrawn)
Lancaster City v Whitby Town
Newcastle Blue Star v Heaton Stannington
Avro v Nantwich Town
Morpeth Town v Pontefract Collieries
Rossington Main v FC United of Manchester
Northallerton Town or Kendal Town v Dunston
Bishop Auckland v Chadderton
Silsden or Ramsbottom United v Bootle

Midlands Section

Redditch United v Skegness Town or Lincoln United
Hanley Town v Stourbridge
Newark & Sherwood United or Boston Town v Sporting Khalsa
Matlock Town v Bottesford Town
Eastwood Community v Grimsby Borough
Coleshill Town v Worcester Raiders
Harborough Town v Leek Town
v Cleethorpes Town
Evesham United v Bromsgrove Sporting
Alvechurch v Barwell
Long Eaton United v Kettering Town
Hednesford Town v Basford United
Halesowen Town v Stratford Town
Quorn v Sherwood Colliery
Ilkeston Town v Spalding United
Worcester City v Chasetown
Sutton Coldfield Town v Abbey Hulton United
Stamford v Coventry Sphinx
Corby Town v Gainsborough Trinity
Kidsgrove Athletic v Racing Club Warwick
Rushall Olympic v Atherstone Town
Bourne Town v Shepshed Dynamo

Eastern Section

Brentwood Town v Leighton Town
Maldon & Tiptree v Canvey Island
Eynesbury Rovers v Arlesey Town
Enfield v Ware or
Newmarket Town v Harlow Town or Woodford Town or Felixstowe & Walton United
Witham Town v Lowestoft Town
Cheshunt v Leiston
Great Wakering Rovers or Redbridge v Royston Town
March Town United v Gorleston or Walsham Le Willows
Real Bedford v Bishop’s Stortford
Brightlingsea Regent v Bury Town
Billericay Town v Barton Rovers
Aveley v Hashtag United
Potters Bar Town v Hitchin Town or Grays Athletic
Berkhamsted v St Ives Town
Histon v Mulbarton Wanderers
Takeley or Bowers & Pitsea v Hertford Town
AFC Sudbury v Mildenhall Town
Aylesbury Vale Dynamos v St Albans City
Haverhill Rovers v Welwyn Garden City or Waltham Abbey
Needham Market v Tilbury
Stanway Rovers v Cockfosters

Southern Section (London, South East & Home Counties)

Havant & Waterlooville v Chichester City
Ashford Town (Middx) v AFC Whyteleafe
Steyning Town Community v Lancing
Bracknell Town v Dartford
Chertsey Town v Thame United
Folkestone Invicta v Sevenoaks Town
Ramsgate v Cray Valley (PM)
Deal Town v Cobham or Margate
Faversham Town v Hastings United
Raynes Park Vale v Ashford United
Wokingham Town v Burgess Hill Town
Tower Hamlets v Ascot United
Beckenham Town v Corinthian or
Epsom & Ewell or South Park (Reigate) v Risborough Rangers
Cray Wanderers v Hanwell Town
Bedfont Sports Club v Littlehampton Town
Uxbridge v Welling United
Erith Town or v Farnham Town
Dulwich Hamlet v
Knaphill or Hollands & Blair v Hackney Wick
Sittingbourne v AFC Croydon Athletic
Westfield v Sheppey United
Three Bridges v Walton & Hersham
Carshalton Athletic v Wingate & Finchley
Flackwell Heath v Lewes
Burnham v Jersey Bulls
Chatham Town v Marlow
v Whitehawk

South West Section

Didcot Town v Poole Town
Fairford Town v Sholing
Royal Wootton Bassett Town v Torpoint Athletic
Winchester City or Bashley v Fareham Town
Westbury United v Yate Town
Slimbridge v Dorchester Town
Hungerford Town v AFC Stoneham
Tiverton Town v
Tadley Calleva v Weymouth
Bishop’s Cleeve v Wimborne Town
Gloucester City v AFC Portchester
Mangotsfield United v Banbury United
Gosport Borough v Basingstoke Town
Hythe & Dibden v Laverstock & Ford
v Brixham
Shaftesbury v Exmouth Town
Plymouth Parkway v Frome Town

Tackle the News

