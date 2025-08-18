Which non-league teams will take part in the FA Cup First Qualifying Round?

The draw has been made for the 2025/26 Emirates FA Cup First Qualifying Round, which is set to take place on Saturday 30 August.
Step 3 clubs enter the competition at this stage, joining the 136 winners from the Preliminary Round. A number of replays are still being completed this week to finalise the draw.
In the First Qualifying Round, winners will collect £2,250 from the prize fund, while losing clubs will receive £750.
For many sides, this stage marks the beginning of a potential journey towards the first round proper, where EFL League One and League Two teams await.
Below is the full list of FA Cup First Qualifying Round fixtures for 2025/26.
2025/26 FA Cup First Qualifying Round draw
Northern Section
Hebburn Town v Longridge Town
Trafford v Stockton Town
Atherton LR v Atherton Collieries
West Didsbury & Chorlton v Runcorn Linnets
West Auckland Town v Wythenshawe or Vauxhall Motors or Bridlington Town
Witton Albion v Birtley Town or Shildon
Warrington Rylands v Guiseley
Hallam v Ashton United
Pickering Town v Guisborough Town or Redcar Athletic or Easington Colliery
Hyde United v Prescot Cables
Wombwell Town v Stocksbridge Park Steels
Workington v Stalybridge Celtic or Bury
Warrington Town v Bamber Bridge
Widnes v Congleton Town (Walkover for Congleton Town – Widnes withdrawn)
Lancaster City v Whitby Town
Newcastle Blue Star v Heaton Stannington
Avro v Nantwich Town
Morpeth Town v Pontefract Collieries
Rossington Main v FC United of Manchester
Northallerton Town or Kendal Town v Dunston
Bishop Auckland v Chadderton
Silsden or Ramsbottom United v Bootle
Midlands Section
Redditch United v Skegness Town or Lincoln United
Hanley Town v Stourbridge
Newark & Sherwood United or Boston Town v Sporting Khalsa
Matlock Town v Bottesford Town
Eastwood Community v Grimsby Borough
Coleshill Town v Worcester Raiders
Harborough Town v Leek Town
Carlton Town v Cleethorpes Town
Evesham United v Bromsgrove Sporting
Alvechurch v Barwell
Long Eaton United v Kettering Town
Hednesford Town v Basford United
Halesowen Town v Stratford Town
Quorn v Sherwood Colliery
Ilkeston Town v Spalding United
Worcester City v Chasetown
Sutton Coldfield Town v Abbey Hulton United
Stamford v Coventry Sphinx
Corby Town v Gainsborough Trinity
Kidsgrove Athletic v Racing Club Warwick
Rushall Olympic v Atherstone Town
Bourne Town v Shepshed Dynamo
Eastern Section
Brentwood Town v Leighton Town
Maldon & Tiptree v Canvey Island
Eynesbury Rovers v Arlesey Town
Enfield v Ware or Ilford
Newmarket Town v Harlow Town or Woodford Town or Felixstowe & Walton United
Witham Town v Lowestoft Town
Cheshunt v Leiston
Great Wakering Rovers or Redbridge v Royston Town
March Town United v Gorleston or Walsham Le Willows
Real Bedford v Bishop’s Stortford
Brightlingsea Regent v Bury Town
Billericay Town v Barton Rovers
Aveley v Hashtag United
Potters Bar Town v Hitchin Town or Grays Athletic
Berkhamsted v St Ives Town
Histon v Mulbarton Wanderers
Takeley or Bowers & Pitsea v Hertford Town
AFC Sudbury v Mildenhall Town
Aylesbury Vale Dynamos v St Albans City
Haverhill Rovers v Welwyn Garden City or Waltham Abbey
Needham Market v Tilbury
Stanway Rovers v Cockfosters
Southern Section (London, South East & Home Counties)
Havant & Waterlooville v Chichester City
Ashford Town (Middx) v AFC Whyteleafe
Steyning Town Community v Lancing
Bracknell Town v Dartford
Chertsey Town v Thame United
Folkestone Invicta v Sevenoaks Town
Ramsgate v Cray Valley (PM)
Deal Town v Cobham or Margate
Faversham Town v Hastings United
Raynes Park Vale v Ashford United
Wokingham Town v Burgess Hill Town
Tower Hamlets v Ascot United
Beckenham Town v Corinthian or Egham Town
Epsom & Ewell or South Park (Reigate) v Risborough Rangers
Cray Wanderers v Hanwell Town
Bedfont Sports Club v Littlehampton Town
Uxbridge v Welling United
Erith Town or Southall v Farnham Town
Dulwich Hamlet v Whitstable Town
Knaphill or Hollands & Blair v Hackney Wick
Sittingbourne v AFC Croydon Athletic
Westfield v Sheppey United
Three Bridges v Walton & Hersham
Carshalton Athletic v Wingate & Finchley
Flackwell Heath v Lewes
Burnham v Jersey Bulls
Chatham Town v Marlow
Hayes & Yeading United v Whitehawk
South West Section
Didcot Town v Poole Town
Fairford Town v Sholing
Royal Wootton Bassett Town v Torpoint Athletic
Winchester City or Bashley v Fareham Town
Westbury United v Yate Town
Slimbridge v Dorchester Town
Hungerford Town v AFC Stoneham
Tiverton Town v Taunton Town
Tadley Calleva v Weymouth
Bishop’s Cleeve v Wimborne Town
Gloucester City v AFC Portchester
Mangotsfield United v Banbury United
Gosport Borough v Basingstoke Town
Hythe & Dibden v Laverstock & Ford
Falmouth Town v Brixham
Shaftesbury v Exmouth Town
Plymouth Parkway v Frome Town
