Miguel Azeez sees Morecambe as the ‘right place’ for return to English football

After spells in Spain and Greece, Miguel Azeez has returned to England, joining fifth-tier side Morecambe as part of a rebuild under new boss Ashvir Singh Johal.

The 22-year-old midfielder, a product of Arsenal’s Hale End Academy, arrives at the club with the aim of finding stability and helping Morecambe push for promotion.

Azeez, who had been with the north London club since the age of five, left after multiple loan spells at Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic, and Ibiza, before joining Atletico Baleares last year – a Spanish club based in Palma, the capital of Mallorca.

However, he was on the move once again at the start of last season, joining Greek side PAS Giannina.

Privileged

Back on English soil and ready to make an impact, Azeez reflected on his latest move to Morecambe, starting with how it feels to become a part of the Shrimps.

“It feels really privileged – I’m really happy to be here and just can’t wait to get started,” he said.

Looking back at his formative years at Arsenal, he explained how the Hale End Academy shaped him both on and off the pitch: “I mean, I was there for a long time since I was five.

“So I’ve worked with a lot of great players and great managers. So it helped me just to be a well-rounded person as well, as well as a footballer.

“I’ve got a lot of experiences playing with the likes of David Luiz and [Pierre] Aubameyang and players like this.

“And it’s helped me to get a better understanding of how to play football in the right way.”

Miguel Azeez in action for Arsenal in the Europa League back in 2020 PICTURE: Alamy

Philosophy

Azeez then addressed why Morecambe was the right next step for his career: “One, because of the project.

“I’m a person who loves to be in an environment where people like to work hard. And the fan base is strong.

“I feel like, especially with the manager, Ash, I’ve known him before when I was at Wigan.

“The philosophy of how he likes to play and the passion and the enthusiasm he has, it’s the right place for me to be.”

Finally, on what excites him the most about being in the dressing room alongside the rest of the team, Azeez said: “That we all have the same ambition, which is to promote and to excite the fans again.

“Because we’ve been in a difficult situation. I feel like everyone just needs to be happy and start enjoying football again. Just get back to where we need to be.”

Morecambe take on Aldershot Town today for their first away trip of the season, but Azeez will not feature as he has not yet been cleared internationally.

He could, however, make his debut against Woking this Saturday.

