Terrell Agyemang joins Morecambe as latest addition in Ashvir Singh Johal’s rebuild

Morecambe have bolstered their squad for the 2025/26 National League campaign with the signing of Terrell Agyemang.

Terrell Agyemang made 11 appearances for Middlesbrough’s U21s before he was released at the end of last season PICTURE: Alamy

have bolstered their squad for the 2025/26 campaign with the signing of Terrell Agyemang.

The versatile full-back, who can also operate in central midfield, arrives from Middlesbrough, bringing experience from Manchester City’s 2 title-winning side and loan spells in the National League.

Agyemang began his youth career at Charlton Athletic before moving to Man City’s academy for the 2022/23 season.

Middlesbrough signed the 22-year-old in June 2023, with a loan spell at following shortly after.

Hard worker

On the signing, manager Ashvir Singh Johal said: “Terrell is someone I have known about for a long time when he was a young player at Charlton.

“He was bought by Manchester City [and] was part of the best under 21 team in the country, as they won the Premier League 2 title during his time there.

“Terrell then joined Middlesborough and had experience in the first team. He’s also got experience in the National League and in Scotland.”

He added on Agyemang’s role in the team: “He is someone who we have identified will fit the environment we are trying to create.

“First and foremost he is a very hard worker, he has a fantastic personality.

“He is going to be a great fit for the style of play so we’re looking forward to seeing how he fits into this team this season.”

Agyemang will wear the number four shirt during his time with the Shrimps.

