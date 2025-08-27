Which FA Cup First Qualifying Round tie can you watch live on TV this weekend?

It’s a big occasion for Tadley Calleva this Saturday as they welcome Weymouth to Barlows Park, with live Emirates FA Cup coverage on BBC Sport shining a spotlight on the club.

This match represents a landmark moment in the club’s history. Having previously reached the first qualifying round in 2020 and 2023, but now have the chance to go one step further – into the second qualifying round — and showcase their talents on the national stage for the first time.

Tadley’s journey to this point includes victories over Millbrook and Christchurch in the earlier preliminary rounds.

Weymouth, a club with a rich history in the National League, will provide formidable opposition.

WATCH THE NON-LEAGUE GOALMOUTH HERE

Kick-off time and date?

The First Qualifying Round clash between Combined Counties League Premier Division South side Tadley Calleva and Southern League Premier Division South side Weymouth kicks off at 12:30 PM on Saturday, 30 August 2025 at Barlows Park, Tadley.

How can fans watch?

The match will be available live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, and the BBC Red Button service.

What’s at stake?

The winners will move on to the next round of the Emirates FA Cup, pocketing £2,250, while the losers receive £750.

Both clubs also reportedly earn a broadcast fee of up to £1,000 for appearing on live TV.

Tadley Calleva have already raked in £2,569 from their FA Cup run this season, highlighting what a lucrative milestone this televised tie represents.

TV cameras arrive at Barlows Park as Tadley Calleva host Weymouth in this Saturday’s FA Cup First Qualifying Round tie PICTURE: Alamy

Any other ties on TV this weekend?

This is the selected live televised first qualifying round match for the weekend – a rare chance to see Non-League football on national coverage.

BBC Sport have showcased the early rounds of the FA Cup qualifiers since 2017.

A full list of the FA Cup ties for the first qualifying round can be found here.

READ MORE: The FA on Non-League game: A new era, but we are as ambitious as ever