Woking sign midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey following Stevenage departure

Woking have completed the signing of Jake Forster-Caskey on a one-year deal after his recent exit from League One side Stevenage.

The experienced 31-year-old midfielder spent two and a half seasons with the Boro after joining in early 2023.

He featured in 58 matches across all competitions, adding to an EFL career tally of more than 300 appearances.

Forster-Caskey’s arrival brings a proven pedigree to the Laithwaite Community Stadium.

Technically gifted

Woking’s director of football, Jody Brown, told the club’s website: “Jake’s an experienced, technically gifted midfielder, who can start play and help us mentally and organisationally throughout the season.

“He caught the eye in each of his performances for the PFA group in pre-season, and Kevin & our data team highlighted that his data during his time in the EFL has been consistently high in areas we are looking at”.

“This is the kind of player Neal has been missing, and I know he and all the staff are delighted we’ve been able to get him in.“

The Cards have endured a poor start to the 2025/26 National League campaign, going winless in their opening five matches.

After four straight defeats, Woking finally picked up their first point on Monday against last season’s runners-up, York City.

Aaron Drewe put Neal Ardley’s side ahead, before Alex Newby equalised for the visitors to leave the sides sharing the spoils.

Next up for Woking is a trip to Morecambe on Saturday. The Shrimps opened the season with an emotional win over Altrincham.

However, they were quickly brought back down to earth with a heavy 4-0 defeat to Aldershot Town on Monday.

