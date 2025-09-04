Non-League Paper Programme: Club allocations with Head of National League System & System Manager

It’s easy to forget quite how big the National League System is and the broad church it represents.

From huge ex-Football League clubs with seven-figure playing budgets for their season to very small community clubs run by a handful of volunteers. But that’s what makes Non-League – and football in this country, generally – so unique and special.

You may have heard The FA last year introduced a new board to oversee this level of the game along with the women’s pyramid.

We sat down with Head of National League System James Earl and National League System manager Matt Edkins to discuss all things Non-League for a three-part series in The NLP.

Don’t miss this week’s chat which covers club allocations, the pyramid’s structure before we move into club licensing and technology the week after.

Last week we touched on the new National Leagues Pyramid Board, including the appointment of its first ever independent chair, Chris Brown.

James Earl

“The important bit to say is it’s still a fundamental moment where this level of the game in both the men’s and the women’s pyramid have a strong collective voice with a senior seat at the table at the FA,” Earl told us.

“Historically, certainly the National League System has been positioned between the professional and the grassroots game and has sat in a governance structure that’s been in and around the grassroots game.

“But there’s been a recognition of the importance of the National League System – and the women’s football pyramid – and that it is unique in how we should be servicing it at The FA. So its introduction last year for the first time was a really key moment.

“That has had challenges and opportunities. Challenges is bringing two pyramids together that have been governed separately.

“One of the pieces of work we’ve been doing is around the brand and identity for the board, but also the level of the game.

“So there has been some work done around a new brand and hopefully that will be launched soon, which will bring a collective identity for not just the board, but leagues and clubs and other stakeholders to stand behind.

“It has been important to not make the board a repeat of committees that still exist. The intent is to make this a strategic board that looks at the broader direction of travel for clubs and leagues and players at this level of the game.

“We’ve still got a journey to go on to really understand what it is we want the board to do to be able to drive standards up, not just in the competitions, but the club landscape as well.

“I think after a year there’s been some great success. We’ve had some good debates and good conversations, but actually the proof will be in delivery and I think that’s going to come over the next couple of years.”

You can find the full conversation on our website and pick up The NLP for two more instalments.

By Matt Badcock