National League Rundown: What did we learn from Round Seven?

The National League once again delivered on its promise of drama, goals, and big talking points in this latest round of midweek fixtures.

Boreham Wood came out on top in a seven-goal clash, Carlisle United left it late, and Forest Green Rovers moved to the summit.

Elsewhere, Truro City and Aldershot Town shared the spoils in a fiery contest that saw two red cards.

As we reflect on a gameweek packed with action, Sam Gale has the full roundup of all the events up and down the National League.

Clash in Cornwall ends all square

Truro City 2-2 Aldershot Town

In a dramatic finish at the Truro City Stadium, Aldershot managed to snatch a point in a 2-2 draw.

The game’s first major twist came early when the Shots’ usually reliable goalkeeper, Marcus Dewhurst, was shown a red card after clearing the ball well outside his box and taking out Rekeil Pryke.

Despite being down to ten men, Aldershot took the lead just before halftime.

An unmarked Kwame Thomas, who has been in great form, headed the ball past Truro’s goalkeeper, Aidan Stone.

The Tinners levelled the score in the 65th minute when Ryan Law shot from the edge of the box, bouncing the ball off the right-hand post and into the net.

It looked like the home side had sealed their second win of the season six minutes from time, as Tyler Harvey bundled the ball into the net.

Aldershot’s hopes seemed to fade even further when midfielder Cameron Hargreaves received a second yellow card in just three minutes for fouling a Truro player and preventing a breakaway. But the match wasn’t over yet.

With the ball crossed into the box one last time, an Aldershot player was brought down.

While the penalty decision was debatable, James Henry stepped up and calmly placed the ball into the right side of the goal, securing a dramatic 2-2 draw.

The contest ended 2-2 with two red cards for the visitors, as Truro will feel it was a missed opportunity to take three points.

Deal or Knowles deal

Morecambe 1-3 Forest Green Rovers

After an early scare, Forest Green showed their resolve once again to claim a 3-1 win away at Morecambe.

The first goal in the game came from the home side via seasoned forward Gwion Edwards, a sensational shot in off the bar after drifting inside off two players to wheel away, celebrating in front of the delighted home support.

The lead, however, lasted only 11 minutes. A sloppy pass out from the back by Mo Sangare was seized upon by Kyle McAllister, who skipped past captain Yann Songo’o before rifling a powerful strike into the top corner.

Forest Green then took the lead via their own passage, driving down the left-hand side before it was crossed in by Neil Kengni, half cleared away by the Morecambe defence but subsequently falling kindly to Tom Knowles, who quickly tucked it away for 2-1.

Forest Green sealed the points – and top spot in the National League – when the same duo combined again.

Kengni’s cross caused problems in the box, and although the initial effort was well saved, the rebound dropped to Knowles once again, who made no mistake for his second of the night.

Linney’s late show keeps Carlisle climbing

Brackley Town 0-1 Carlisle United

In a hard-fought National League clash, a late goal from Regan Linney secured a crucial 1-0 victory for Carlisle over Brackley Town, propelling the Cumbrians back up to third place in the league table.

The match at St James Park was a tightly contested affair with both sides having chances in a goalless first half.

Carlisle started with intent, and both Stephen Wearne and Georgie Kelly had shots blocked and saved by Brackley keeper Jonny Maxted.

However, Brackley also threatened, with a Matt Lowe header going just wide of the post.

The second half continued in a similar vein, with both teams battling for control.

Carlisle’s patience eventually paid off in the 79th minute. A brilliant pass from Jack Ellis found Linney, who drove into the box and fired a low shot into the bottom left corner, scoring his sixth goal of the season.

Despite some late pressure from Brackley in the closing stages, Carlisle’s defence held firm to secure the three points and a valuable clean sheet.

The win sees Carlisle bounce back from their recent defeat and gives them a strong platform to build upon as the season progresses.

Carlisle United edge past Brackley Town at St James Park PICTURE: Alamy

Wood wins goal fest

Sutton United 3-4 Boreham Wood

In a stunning display of second-half determination, Boreham Wood came from behind to defeat Sutton United 4-3 in a thrilling National League encounter at Gander Green Lane.

After a lively start, it was Boreham Wood who took the lead in the 10th minute when Jeff King capitalised on an incisive pass from Erico Sousa to fire home.

Sutton, however, responded with force. Jayden Harris levelled the score in the 31st minute with a header from a Lewis Simper cross.

Just before the break, Simper himself got on the scoresheet, driving a shot that deflected past the goalkeeper to put Sutton 2-1 ahead at halftime.

The second half belonged entirely to the visitors, and their persistence paid off in the 65th minute when Abdul Abdulmalik found the back of the net.

And five minutes from time, Zak Brunt calmly converted a penalty to put his side ahead for the first time since the early stages of the match.

The comeback appeared to be complete in the third minute of stoppage time when Sousa placed a shot into the top corner to make it 4-2.

However, the drama wasn’t over. Sutton’s Edon Pruti unleashed a sensational long-range strike in the final moments to pull one back, but it was too late to prevent Boreham Wood from securing a memorable 4-3 victory.

The result extends Boreham Wood’s unbeaten run to five games and leaves Sutton with a sense of what might have been after leading so comfortably.

Standout performance: A stone-cold reality for Southend

Wealdstone 3-2 Southend United

In what was always going to be a captivating encounter, Wealdstone secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over a high-flying Southend United side, propelling them back into the play-off places.

Wealdstone’s Enzio Boldewijn opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, but the lead was short-lived as Southend’s Slavi Spazov levelled the score in the 32nd minute.

His strike, following a swift one-two, saw Wealdstone goalkeeper Dante Baptiste misjudge the shot, ending the half with the teams tied at 1-1.

The second half saw the home side take control, with Sean Adarkwa converting a penalty in the 67th minute to regain the lead.

Just four minutes later, he seemingly secured his double, extending Wealdstone’s advantage.

Although Gus Scott-Morriss pulled one back for Southend with a well-taken free-kick in the 84th minute, it was too little, too late.

Wealdstone held on for the win, ending Southend’s impressive run of form, whilst moving themselves back into contention for promotion.

When health matters more than the result

A serious head clash forced the abandonment of the fixture between Eastleigh and Scunthorpe United.

Archie Harris was taken to hospital, underwent several tests, and – though later discharged – was required to observe a 48-hour rest period before beginning standard concussion protocols.

Meanwhile, Jean Belehouan travelled back with the Scunthorpe squad and is reported to be feeling much better following treatment and assessment.

From Sam and everyone at The Non-League Paper, we send our best wishes to both players for a quick and full recovery.

