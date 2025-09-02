National League transfer round-up: Morecambe and Boreham Wood make double swoops

It may not have been deadline day in the National League, but clubs across the division weren’t about to miss out on the fun.

The busiest movers were Morecambe and Boreham Wood, who each bolstered their squads with two signings apiece.

And it wasn’t just those two making headlines. From Carlisle United to Woking and Aldershot Town to Solihull Moors, clubs up and down the league dipped into the market to freshen up their ranks ahead of September’s fixtures.

Here, the NLP goes through the biggest moves across the National League on Monday as clubs continue to add the finishing touches to their squads.

Morecambe

The Shrimps started the day by announcing the arrival of Joshua Eppiah from Brazilian side Amazonas.

The Belgian forward began his career with Leicester City before going out on loan to the Belgian Pro League with Oud-Heverlee Leuven and then League Two side Northampton Town.

After a short stint in Brazil, Eppiah returns to England with Morecambe and manager Ashvir Singh Johal said of his latest recruit: “Very, very happy that Josh has decided to join us since returning from Brazil.

“He’s had other opportunities across Europe, but he’s someone that we wanted to get into the building.

“The fans will really love watching him play. He is an exciting player, very fast, very direct. He’s had experience not only in England, but abroad too.

“So I think he’s going to really add a lot of excitement to our team.”

But Morecambe weren’t finished there. Later in the day, they confirmed the season-long loan signing of Tom Tweedy from Premier League outfit Burnley.

The Welsh winger, who joined the Clarets’ youth ranks two years ago, arrives highly rated, with boss Johal adding: “Tom will be a fantastic addition to the squad.

“We’re really grateful to Burnley for their cooperation and support in getting this deal done.

“Tom is going to add to our attack, he is a winger that can play either side, he is comfortable cutting in and shooting and he can go on the outside and beat players 1v1.

“It was a priority for us today that we got this done.”

Joshua Eppiah was one of several new signings on the move in the National League PICTURE: Alamy

Boreham Wood

It was also a busy day at Meadow Park, where Boreham Wood strengthened with two additions of their own.

First through the door was forward Lewis Richardson, who signed after leaving Burnley earlier this summer.

A product of the Clarets’ youth system, Richardson has represented England at youth level and already gained National League experience with York City, where he scored four goals in 13 appearances.

They were quickly followed by young goalkeeper Finlay Herrick, who arrived on loan from Premier League side West Ham’s academy setup.

The 19-year-old has been a regular at youth level for the Hammers and will now look to test himself in senior football with the Wood.

Carlisle United

Just the one arrival for Mark Hughes’ side as the Cumbrians picked up Alex Gilliead on a six-month loan from Shrewsbury Town, marking his return to the club.

The 29-year-old midfielder spent time on loan at Carlisle back in the 2015/16 campaign, making over 30 appearances for the club.

Hughes said of his new signing: “Alex is someone who can slot into several roles when the team needs him most.

“He has great stamina and work rate, he never stops running, pressing, and driving his team forward.

“His versatility means he can play in multiple positions, always giving 100% wherever he’s asked to step in.

“But it’s not just about what he does with the ball – his character shines through in every match.

“Professional, humble, and respected by teammates, he sets the standard in training and matches alike.

“Whether it’s covering every blade of grass, stepping up in big moments, or lifting the squad with his attitude – Gilly is a player I am delighted to be able to work with again.”

Woking

The Cards have bolstered their attacking options with the season-long loan signing of striker Josh Kelly from League One side AFC Wimbledon.

An academy graduate of Maidenhead United, Kelly first made his name with a prolific spell at Walton Casuals before establishing himself in the Magpies’ first team.

A move to Solihull Moors followed, where he hit double figures and played a key role in their run to the National League play-off final.

That form earned the Northern Irishman a move into the EFL with Wimbledon, but now he returns to the non-league scene, aiming to rediscover his sharpness in front of goal.

Aldershot Town

The Shots dipped into the loan market to bring in defender Charlie Penman.

The 19-year-old joins from Premier League side Brighton and will provide valuable depth across the backline as Aldershot look to maintain their steady start.

On Penman’s signing, Shots boss Tommy Widdrington said: “Charlie’s a lad that we’ve looked at before but not had the opportunity to sign.

“He played at the EBB Stadium in our National League Cup clash with Brighton earlier this season and impressed us.

“Having had a chat with him, all parties feel that this is a great fit and we’d like to thank Brighton for their help in getting this deal sorted once Charlie became available.

“He’s a left-sided defender which is an area in which we’ve had lots of injuries and though this is his first loan spell in men’s football, we feel that Charlie will fit in perfectly and know our supporters will give him a brilliant welcome.”

Solihull Moors

Meanwhile, Moors opted to add a short-term boost by securing winger Emmanuel Sonupe on a one-month contract.

The former Tottenham academy product not only brings pace and directness out wide but also adds an extra spark to the attack, as the club looks to sharpen its offensive edge and maintain momentum in the early weeks of the season.

