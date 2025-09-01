Luke Hendrie departs Morecambe due to personal reasons

Morecambe have confirmed the departure of Luke Hendrie, who is leaving the club for “personal reasons” and to pursue an “exciting new opportunity”.

The 31-year-old defender made over 40 appearances for the Shrimps and was one of a few players to remain through a turbulent summer at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Hendrie was among a group of 15 free agents who joined Morecambe in July 2024, shortly after the club’s registration embargo was lifted.

He initially stayed for the delayed National League season opener against Altrincham, featuring for 90 minutes in the emotional 2-1 win over Altrincham, before making his final appearance from the bench against Aldershot Town.

After being left out of the squad for the defeat to Woking, the club has confirmed his exit with Hendrie stating: “The decision to leave is purely a personal situation between me and my family and something that I have been planning towards and just think it is the right time for me and my family at this stage.

“It’s been an honour playing for the club and the game against Altrincham is something that will live long in my memory.

“It’s difficult to leave but I’m really excited for my next chapter, and I wish the club all the best and I’m just delighted for the fans to have their club back.”

Morecambe boss Ashvir Singh Johal added: “Luke came to us and presented an opportunity, which he feels is the right thing for him at this stage of his career and we fully respect and support that.

“It’s been great to work with him over the last couple of weeks and I was really looking forward to working with him throughout the season, not just as a player but as a leader to help shape the environment so he is going to be a big miss in the dressing room.

“We wish him all the best as he explores this new opportunity and he is always welcome back here whenever he would like and he has our full support. It is an exciting time for him.”

Finally, the club concluded that they thank Hendrie for his efforts and wish him every success in the next stage of his career.

As for his next move, Hendrie has joined Bradford Park Avenue, who currently compete in the Northern Premier League Division One East.

In what can be described as a major coup for the club, he not only brings League Two experience but also versatility across defence and valuable leadership qualities to the squad.

Hendrie expressed his excitement about the move: “I’m really excited to be signing for the club after a fantastic start to the season.

“This fits in perfectly with my next chapter, and I’ve had some really good conversations with the manager. I’m looking forward to getting going.”

In addition, manager Craig Elliott highlighted that Hendrie’s experience and adaptability across multiple positions will be a significant boost for the team this season, both on and off the pitch.

