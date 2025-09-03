Eastleigh and Scunthorpe United provide updates on defenders after serious head clash

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

Eastleigh and Scunthorpe United have provided updates on defenders Archie Harris and Jean Belehouan after a serious head clash led to the abandonment of Tuesday night’s National League fixture.

Harris, 19 and on loan at Eastleigh from AFC Bournemouth, was taken to hospital following the collision.

On Wednesday, the Spitfires confirmed he had been discharged after undergoing a CT scan and further tests, all of which came back clear.

He will now observe 48 hours of complete rest before starting the concussion return-to-play protocols.

Collision

Scunthorpe also confirmed that Belehouan was well enough to travel back with the team coach overnight and is now feeling much better.

The collision occurred deep into stoppage time at Silverlake Stadium, with both players requiring urgent treatment on the pitch.

Paramedics and an ambulance were called before the referee brought the game to an early end.

Both clubs were quick to reassure supporters with updates in the aftermath.

Eastleigh posted: “Eastleigh Football Club can confirm that Archie Harris has been admitted to hospital and is conscious and talking. We will provide further updates to supporters in due course. We’re all with you, Archie.”

Scunthorpe added: “Jean Belehouan has returned to the dressing room following treatment and will continue to be assessed and monitored. At this stage, JB appears to be responding well to testing. As soon as there are any other updates we will update.”

The incident served as a stark reminder of the risks of head injuries in football, but the swift medical response and positive updates from both clubs provide reassurance.

Supporters of Eastleigh and Scunthorpe will be hoping both Harris and Belehouan make a full recovery and can return to the pitch safely in the coming weeks.

Heartfelt

Harris’ family have also released a heartfelt statement updating supporters on his condition and expressing their thanks

It read: “Archie is back at home and sleeping now after being discharged from the hospital in the early hours of the morning.

“He has a banging headache, a lump on his head, and is a little unsteady on his feet, but the CT scan came back all clear.

“He will now follow the strict, necessary guidelines towards making a full recovery.

“Our thoughts remain with Jean Belehouan, who we are relieved to hear is feeling better too.

“We would like to thank the Eastleigh and Scunthorpe supporters, as well as the wider football community, for their support and wishes during this time.

“We would also like to express our gratitude to all medical teams and officials who attended to both Archie and Jean.”

