National League rules on abandoned Scunthorpe United fixtures

The National League has confirmed its decisions following the recent abandonment of Scunthorpe United‘s fixtures against Eastleigh and Wealdstone.

Last Tuesday’s clash at Eastleigh, halted at 1-1 after a stoppage-time head clash between Archie Harris and Jean Belehouan, will be replayed. Declan Howe had given the visitors the lead before Harvey Saunders equalised late on.

However, last Saturday’s meeting with Wealdstone will not be replayed, with the game awarded to Scunthorpe.

The Iron led 2-1 at the time through goals from Alfie Beestin and Danny Whitehall, after Enzio Boldewijn’s early opener for the Stones.

Decision

The match was abandoned deep into added time after visiting striker Daniel Nkrumah suffered a serious injury and was stretchered from the pitch following lengthy treatment, with the Wealdstone players subsequently leaving the field.

A statement from the National League confirmed: “The National League can confirm following investigation, a decision has been reached following the abandonment of Eastleigh v Scunthorpe United and Scunthorpe United v Wealdstone in the last week.

“Both matters were considered thoroughly and in reaching their decision the League have considered previous precedent for similar abandonments within the National League and the need to ensure a consistent approach with any similar incidents going forward.

“In respect of the abandonment of Eastleigh v Scunthorpe United on Tuesday 2 September, it has been decided that the game is to be replayed in accordance with League Rule 8.37.

“In respect of the abandonment of Scunthorpe United v Wealdstone on Saturday 6 September, it has been decided that the game is not to be replayed, and the match has been awarded to Scunthorpe United pursuant to League Rule 8.38.

“Tables will be updated accordingly. Regulations state that while the home club are awarded three points, goals for and against are not to be added.”

Sporting integrity

Wealdstone added via its website: “The Wealdstone FC Board of Directors were in direct contact with the National League in the aftermath of Saturday’s events.

“We made clear our view that the correct outcome was for Scunthorpe United to be awarded the three points.

This position was taken to demonstrate the values of sporting integrity and fair play that underpin our football club.

“While disappointed that the match was unable to be completed, we believe it is important to uphold the principles of the game and support an outcome that reflects the spirit of competition.

“The League table will be updated in due course to reflect this change.

“Wealdstone FC will now turn our focus to preparing for the next fixture v Gateshead at The Vale on Saturday with full commitment to our supporters and players as we continue the season.

“We thank our fans for their continued backing and understanding.”

