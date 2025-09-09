Ryan Colclough joins National League North side AFC Fylde

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

AFC Fylde have strengthened their squad with the signing of winger Ryan Colclough following the expiry of his contract at League Two side Chesterfield.

The 30-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Mill Farm, becoming Craig Mahon’s 12th signing since taking charge.

Colclough brings a wealth of EFL experience, with over 150 appearances in League One and League Two for Crewe Alexandra, Wigan Athletic, Scunthorpe United and Chesterfield.

He has also featured in the National League with Altrincham and with the Spireites prior to their promotion to the Football League in 2024.

Impact

Known for his pace, trickery, and ability to beat defenders, Colclough says he is eager to make an impact at his new club.

Colclough said: “I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get going.

“I’d like to think my experience will help the group, and I want to help continue the promising start we’ve made to the season.

“I’m probably seen as an old-fashioned winger who likes to take people on, but I love scoring goals and I’ll be looking to do that as much as possible here at Fylde.”

Fylde boss Craig Mahon added: “To have someone of Ryan’s calibre at the club shows a real sense of ambition.

“His quality and experience will be a great asset to the squad, and we’re excited to work with him.”

Coasters’ chairman David Haythornthwaite said: “It goes without saying that Ryan is a massive signing for a club at our level.

“We have had to be patient, but eventually we got our man, and I hope all of our fans will be as excited as we are to watch him feature for AFC Fylde this season.”

