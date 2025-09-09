Connect with us

AFC Fylde

Ryan Colclough joins National League North side AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde have strengthened their squad with the signing of winger Ryan Colclough following the expiry of his contract at League Two side Chesterfield.

Ryan Colclough has joined AFC Fylde on a two-year deal after leaving Chesterfield

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

have strengthened their squad with the signing of winger Ryan Colclough following the expiry of his contract at League Two side .

The 30-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Mill Farm, becoming Craig Mahon’s 12th signing since taking charge.

Colclough brings a wealth of experience, with over 150 appearances in League One and League Two for Crewe Alexandra, Wigan Athletic, and Chesterfield.

He has also in the with and with the Spireites prior to their promotion to the League in 2024.

WATCH THE NON-LEAGUE GOALMOUTH HERE

Impact

Known for his pace, trickery, and ability to beat defenders, Colclough says he is eager to make an impact at his new club.

Colclough said: “I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get going.

“I’d like to think my experience will help the group, and I want to help continue the promising start we’ve made to the season.

“I’m probably seen as an old-fashioned winger who likes to take people on, but I love scoring goals and I’ll be looking to do that as much as possible here at .”

For exclusive stories and all the detailed news you need, subscribe to The Non-League Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

Fylde boss Craig Mahon added: “To have someone of Ryan’s calibre at the club shows a real sense of ambition.

“His quality and experience will be a great asset to the squad, and we’re excited to work with him.”

Coasters’ chairman David Haythornthwaite said: “It goes without saying that Ryan is a massive signing for a club at our level.

“We have had to be patient, but eventually we got our man, and I hope all of our fans will be as excited as we are to watch him feature for AFC Fylde this season.”

Click HERE to watch every National League fixture, live or on demand, via DAZN

READ MORE: AFC Fylde bring in experienced midfielder Tom Whelan from Boreham Wood

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in AFC Fylde