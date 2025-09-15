National League Rundown: What did we learn from Round Nine?

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

By Sam Gale

It was a day of high drama and late heroics in the National League as the latest round of fixtures provided many talking points.

York City staged a stunning comeback, while Yeovil Town and Forest Green Rovers both snatched points in stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Carlisle United continued their strong start to the season with a commanding victory, and the non-league world was left breathless by an eight-goal thriller between Solihull Moors and Morecambe.

Sam Gale casts his eye over the key moments from the ninth round of National League action.

Maynard’s perfect start continues

Braintree Town 2-3 York City

The Minstermen staged an incredible comeback at the weekend, overcoming a two-goal deficit to beat Braintree Town 3-2.

The home side took an early lead, with Terrell Works striking just four minutes in. He then doubled both his tally and the hosts’ advantage two minutes after the restart.

But City’s man of the moment, Alex Hunt, sparked the comeback with a stunning free-kick in the 54th minute.

Substitute Joe Grey then levelled the scores with a towering header on 75 minutes.

Finally, it was the late, late show as Ollie Pearce held his nerve from the penalty spot to seal all three points for Stuart Maynard’s side, who now sit just inside the play-offs and looking upwards.

Last-gasp lift for Yeovil as Webb arrives

Yeovil Town 1-0 Woking

Luke McCormick struck a dramatic 92nd-minute winner in Richard Dryden’s final game as interim boss, with incoming manager Danny Webb watching on.

Woking had the better of a quiet first half, with Jed Ward making a good save to deny a Harry Beautyman free-kick.

The home side struggled to create clear-cut chances, and the match appeared to be heading for a goalless draw.

However, Yeovil came out strongly in the second half, spurred on by the introduction of substitutes Aaron Jarvis and Tahvon Campbell.

The pair added a new dimension to the Glovers’ attack, and their presence caused problems for the Woking defence.

After several close calls, including a last-ditch clearance from Woking’s Aaron Drewe, Yeovil finally found their breakthrough in stoppage time.

From a corner, Aaron Jarvis flicked the ball onto McCormick, who showed great composure to smash the ball into the roof of the net, sending the home crowd into raptures.

The win was a huge relief for Yeovil and a fitting end to Dryden’s temporary tenure, as he now hands over the managerial reins to Webb.

Balagizi rescues Forest Green to preserve unbeaten run

Forest Green Rovers 1-1 Scunthorpe United

Forest Green snatched a point in the dying seconds to maintain their unbeaten start with a dramatic 1-1 draw against Scunthorpe United in the National League.

The visitors took an early lead in the second minute through Declan Howe, who headed home from a corner.

Scunthorpe then defended resolutely, with goalkeeper Rory Watson making a number of crucial saves to deny the hosts, including a sublime stop from a Nick Haughton chip and a late save from Yahya Bamba.

As the match entered stoppage time, it appeared Scunthorpe’s stout defence would see them take all three points.

However, with just 30 seconds of the seven added minutes remaining, James Balagizi scrambled home a late equaliser after a goalmouth scramble following a free-kick.

Despite dropping two points so late, Scunthorpe will be pleased to maintain their unbeaten start to the season, while Forest Green’s late leveller ensures they also remain undefeated in the National League.

Linney and Mugabi on target in second-half masterclass

Carlisle United 2-0 Aldershot Town

Carlisle continued their strong start to the National League season with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Aldershot Town at Brunton Park.

The hosts had the better of the chances in a goalless first half, with Shots goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst pulling off a number of impressive saves to deny Regan Linney on multiple occasions.

Aldershot came closest to scoring before the break when Ryan Hill’s looping header hit the crossbar.

However, Carlisle broke the deadlock just after halftime when Linney, who had been a constant threat, slotted the ball past the onrushing Dewhurst. The goal, his eighth of the season, came after a well-timed run into the box.

The win was sealed in the 69th minute when defender Bevis Mugabi scored his first goal for the club, driving a low shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box following a corner.

Aldershot applied late pressure, but a superb save from Carlisle keeper Gabriel Breeze ensured the home side saw out the game, securing their third successive league win and maintaining their place in the top three.

Extravaganza: Solihull Moors and Morecambe share a goal-packed spectacle! PICTURE: Alamy

Standout Performance: Moors and Shrimps play out eight-goal thriller

Solihull Moors 4-4 Morecambe

It had to be! In a match that will surely be a contender for game of the season, Solihull and Morecambe battled to an incredible 4-4 draw at the ARMCO Arena.

The game was a rollercoaster of emotions, with both sides taking the lead and fighting back from behind.

Moors took the lead early through Jamey Osborne, but Morecambe quickly responded with a stunning long-range effort from Jack Nolan.

The home side regained their advantage just before half-time with a goal from Jake Wakeling, making it 2-1 at the break.

The second half began with a flurry of goals from Morecambe. Admiral Muskwe scored twice in quick succession to put the visitors in front for the first time in the match.

The chaos continued as Solihull equalised through Bradley Nicholson, only for Morecambe to once again go ahead with a goal from Miguel Azeez.

In the final stages, Wakeling secured his brace and the point for Solihull, tapping in to make it 4-4.

Both teams had chances to win it in the dying minutes, but the final whistle blew on an exhilarating and unforgettable encounter.

