Which Non-League sides will take part in the FA Cup Third Round Qualifying?

The 2025–26 Emirates FA Cup Third Round Qualifying draw is complete, setting up 40 tantalising ties for non-league clubs across the country.

The 2025–26 Third Round Qualifying draw is complete, setting up 40 tantalising ties for non-league clubs across the country.

Across the weekend, 80 fixtures were played in the second round qualifying, with 14 replays still to be decided this week.

The winners now know who they will face next as they continue their quest to reach the first round proper of this season’s FA Cup.

Once again, fans can look forward to a mix of local derbies, potential giant-killers, and mouth-watering matchups from across the non-league pyramid.

Which ties should fans be most excited about?

Some of the standout fixtures include:

Westbury United v Farnborough – The White Horse Men reached the third round qualifying for the first time in 77 years, after a shock 3-2 win over Oxford City. Fans are now set for another home tie, this time against National League South opposition

Macclesfield v Nantwich Town – A Cheshire showdown as the Silkmen host Step 4 opposition in the next round.

Chadderton v Spennymoor Town – The Hatters earned their spot in the next round and now welcome the Moors at home.

Match winner Ali Sen is mobbed as Westbury United celebrate a famous FA Cup triumph
MAGIC OF THE CUP: Match winner Ali Sen is mobbed as Westbury United celebrate a famous FA Cup triumph
PICTURE: Martin Pearce – MP Sports Photography

When will the third qualifying round take place?

The ties are scheduled for Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th September.

Any matches ending in a draw will go to a replay midweek, giving clubs one last chance to progress before National League sides enter the fray in the fourth round qualifying.

Winners edge closer to the first round proper, where EFL sides await.

What’s at stake financially and competitively?

Success brings both glory and reward as Winners earn £5625 and losing sides still receive £1875.

Beyond the prize money, clubs have the chance to advance in one of ‘s most famous knockout competitions and potentially face higher-tier opposition.

One third-round qualifying tie will be chosen by the BBC for live broadcast, with the specific fixture to be confirmed shortly.

Who will play who?

Here’s the full draw for the third round qualifying:

  1. Chester v Curzon Ashton
  2. AFC Fylde v Darlington
  3. Runcorn Linnets v Ashton United
  4. Spennymoor Town v Chadderton
  5. Morpeth Town v or Southport
  6. Macclesfield v Nantwich Town
  7. Dunston v Gainsborough Trinity
  8. South Shields v Chorley
  9. Marine v Buxton
  10. Hyde United v Matlock Town
  11. Leiston v Chasetown or Banbury United
  12. Enfield Town v Quorn
  13. Needham Market v Mulbarton Wanderers or Witham Town
  14. Bury Town or Woodford Town v St Albans City
  15. Waltham Abbey v Maldon & Tiptree
  16. v Peterborough Sports
  17. Alvechurch v Chelmsford City
  18. Spalding United v Bedford Town or
  19. Hednesford Town v Billericay Town
  20. Royston Town v King’s Lynn Town
  21. AFC Telford United v Racing Club Warwick or Evesham United
  22. Grimsby Borough or Halesowen Town v Aveley
  23. Hemel Hempstead Town v Sporting Khalsa or Hereford
  24. v Stamford
  25. Wimborne Town v Jersey Bulls or Worthing
  26. Farnham Town v Dorchester Town
  27. Ebbsfleet United v Faversham Town
  28. Whitstable Town or v
  29. Cray Valley (PM) v Steyning Town Community or Tonbridge Angels
  30. Bedfont Sports Club v Welling United or Slough Town
  31. Merthyr Town v Hampton & Richmond Borough
  32. Sholing v Eastbourne Borough
  33. Westfield or v
  34. Salisbury v Dorking Wanderers
  35. Westbury United v Farnborough
  36. Poole Town v Taunton Town or Weston Super Mare
  37. AFC Totton v Shaftesbury or Frome Town
  38. Flackwell Heath v Bracknell Town
  39. Walton & Hersham v Chippenham Town
  40. Chatham Town v Deal Town

