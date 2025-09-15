Which Non-League sides will take part in the FA Cup Third Round Qualifying?

The 2025–26 Emirates FA Cup Third Round Qualifying draw is complete, setting up 40 tantalising ties for non-league clubs across the country.

Across the weekend, 80 fixtures were played in the second round qualifying, with 14 replays still to be decided this week.

The winners now know who they will face next as they continue their quest to reach the first round proper of this season’s FA Cup.

Once again, fans can look forward to a mix of local derbies, potential giant-killers, and mouth-watering matchups from across the non-league pyramid.

WATCH THE NON-LEAGUE GOALMOUTH HERE

Which ties should fans be most excited about?

Some of the standout fixtures include:

Westbury United v Farnborough – The White Horse Men reached the third round qualifying for the first time in 77 years, after a shock 3-2 win over Oxford City. Fans are now set for another home tie, this time against National League South opposition

Macclesfield v Nantwich Town – A Cheshire showdown as the Silkmen host Step 4 opposition in the next round.

Chadderton v Spennymoor Town – The Hatters earned their spot in the next round and now welcome the Moors at home.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed Non-League news you need, subscribe to The Non-League Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

MAGIC OF THE CUP: Match winner Ali Sen is mobbed as Westbury United celebrate a famous FA Cup triumph

PICTURE: Martin Pearce – MP Sports Photography

When will the third qualifying round take place?

The ties are scheduled for Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th September.

Any matches ending in a draw will go to a replay midweek, giving clubs one last chance to progress before National League sides enter the fray in the fourth round qualifying.

Winners edge closer to the first round proper, where EFL sides await.

What’s at stake financially and competitively?

Success brings both glory and reward as Winners earn £5625 and losing sides still receive £1875.

Beyond the prize money, clubs have the chance to advance in one of football‘s most famous knockout competitions and potentially face higher-tier opposition.

One third-round qualifying tie will be chosen by the BBC for live broadcast, with the specific fixture to be confirmed shortly.

Who will play who?

Here’s the full draw for the third round qualifying:

Chester v Curzon Ashton AFC Fylde v Darlington Runcorn Linnets v Ashton United Spennymoor Town v Chadderton Morpeth Town v Radcliffe or Southport Macclesfield v Nantwich Town Dunston v Gainsborough Trinity South Shields v Chorley Marine v Buxton Hyde United v Matlock Town Leiston v Chasetown or Banbury United Enfield Town v Quorn Needham Market v Mulbarton Wanderers or Witham Town Bury Town or Woodford Town v St Albans City Waltham Abbey v Maldon & Tiptree Harborough Town v Peterborough Sports Alvechurch v Chelmsford City Spalding United v Bedford Town or Dagenham & Redbridge Hednesford Town v Billericay Town Royston Town v King’s Lynn Town AFC Telford United v Racing Club Warwick or Evesham United Grimsby Borough or Halesowen Town v Aveley Hemel Hempstead Town v Sporting Khalsa or Hereford Sutton Coldfield Town v Stamford Wimborne Town v Jersey Bulls or Worthing Farnham Town v Dorchester Town Ebbsfleet United v Faversham Town Whitstable Town or Chichester City v Hungerford Town Cray Valley (PM) v Steyning Town Community or Tonbridge Angels Bedfont Sports Club v Welling United or Slough Town Merthyr Town v Hampton & Richmond Borough Sholing v Eastbourne Borough Westfield or Horsham v Folkestone Invicta Salisbury v Dorking Wanderers Westbury United v Farnborough Poole Town v Taunton Town or Weston Super Mare AFC Totton v Shaftesbury or Frome Town Flackwell Heath v Bracknell Town Walton & Hersham v Chippenham Town Chatham Town v Deal Town

READ MORE: Which FA Cup Second Round Qualifying fixture can you watch live on TV this weekend?