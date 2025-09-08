National League Rundown: What did we learn from Round Eight?

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

By Sam Gale

The National League served up yet another weekend of thrills, goals, and talking points in this latest round of fixtures.

Carlisle United made a statement with a dominant win over Truro City, Rochdale continued their fine run, and Forest Green Rovers stayed unbeaten at the top.

York City celebrated a winning start under Stuart Maynard, while Woking produced a stunning 5-0 triumph over Gateshead.

Sam Gale has the full roundup of all the drama and standout moments from across the National League.

Carlisle looking Arm-Strong

Carlisle United 3-0 Truro City

Separated by 880 miles and a 16-hour round trip, the two clubs’ paths have converged in the National League, highlighting the vast geographical and competitive distances between them.

This fixture between Carlisle and Truro set a new record for the longest away trip in English football league history, with Truro’s supporters travelling 440 miles each way to Brunton Park.

In 2023, the Cumbrians’ promotion to EFL League One via the play-offs was a major milestone, a testament to their ambition.

In that same year, the Tinners also celebrated a play-off promotion, earning a spot in the National League South.

However, fast forward to 2025, and their paths have crossed in the National League.

The match told the story of two very different campaigns: one club pressing for promotion, the other fighting to stay up.

Carlisle took early control, with Luke Armstrong scoring twice within the opening 12 minutes.

After the break, joint National League top scorer Regan Linney added a third on the hour mark, sealing a comfortable 3–0 win.

The hosts sit three points shy of the top, while Truro linger three points from safety – with plenty of football still left to play.

LUKE AT US GO! Luke Armstrong wheels away in delight after scoring Carlisle’s opening goal PICTURE: Ben Holmes

Dieseruvwe double downs Braintree

Rochdale 2-0 Braintree Town

Two teams that have had contrasting starts to the season, Rochdale are trying to regain their EFL status of yesteryear and have made that statement clear.

The visitors, Braintree Town, sit in 20th and are looking to maintain their National League status.

Rochdale took command early and never let go. Two quick goals from Emmanuel Dieseruvwe in the first half put the home side in control.

Both goals showcased smart wing play and a clinical striker’s touch, making the most of open space in Braintree’s backline.

Braintree made several changes at the half to try to regain momentum, but Rochdale’s defence remained compact and unyielding.

The visitors were not able to find a breakthrough. Backline discipline ensured a second consecutive clean sheet for Dale, winning four of their last five.

Maynard’s maiden win!

Yeovil Town 1-3 York City

The match saw two clubs at a crossroads. Yeovil Town, under interim management, were looking to turn their recent form around after a difficult run.

They faced a York City side making their first appearance under new manager Stuart Maynard, who would be eager to start his tenure with a win on the road.

Yeovil transpired to be well and truly outclassed by York’s polished performance.

The visitors took the lead from the penalty spot in the 25th minute when Ollie Pearce confidently converted, earning them an early foothold in the contest.

Just nine minutes later, Ollie Banks extended the advantage with a smart finish following a slick move.

As the second half unfolded, Yeovil looked to respond and did get on the scoresheet through Luke McCormick’s strike in the 77th minute, offering a glimmer of hope.

But the Glovers’ moment was short-lived: just six minutes later, a York cross was turned into the net via Yeovil defender Jake Wannell, restoring the two-goal gap and ultimately securing the visitors’ comfortable win.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Jacob Wakeling celebrates after striking twice to fire Solihull Moors to a 2-1 victory at Boston United PICTURE: Alamy

Grass is greener for unbeaten Rovers

Forest Green Rovers 1-0 Hartlepool United

In a clash of two of the National League’s early-season success stories, unbeaten Forest Green Rovers hosted an equally impressive Hartlepool United side.

The home team has been in rampant form, while Hartlepool boasts the league’s best defensive record, setting the stage for a fascinating encounter between attack and defence.

However, it was Forest Green who were able to edge out Pools with a narrow 1–0 win at The New Lawn, thanks to a first-half strike from Kairo Mitchell.

Mitchell netted the only goal of the game in the 22nd minute, capitalising on a defensive lapse to fire confidently past the Hartlepool goalkeeper. The goal proved decisive in a tightly contested encounter.

Hartlepool pressed for an equaliser in the second half, with chances falling to Danny Johnson and Alex Reid, but they were unable to break down a resilient Rovers defence.

Goalkeeper James Belshaw was particularly assured between the posts for the hosts, helping secure the clean sheet.

The win sees Forest Green remain unbeaten and uncontested at the top of the National League table, while Hartlepool suffer their first defeat of the campaign, ending their own unbeaten run.

Standout performance: Wonderful Woking put Heed to the sword

Woking 5-0 Gateshead

Woking delivered a commanding performance over Gateshead, putting five past Alun Armstrong’s side.

Aiden O’Brien broke the deadlock early on in the 11th minute, and Tariq Hinds doubled the advantage midway through the first half with a fine finish.

After the break, Jamie Andrews extended the lead, putting the game out of reach in the 61st minute.

To cap off the rout, Josh Osude — a player who has risen rapidly through the leagues — struck twice late on, first in the 73rd minute and again in the 89th, sealing a dominant 5–0 victory.

The win extends Woking’s unbeaten run to four matches and lifts them into 16th, while Gateshead remain just two points outside the play-off spots.

