National League

York City 0-1 Solihull Moors: Moors all mighty to stun York

Solihull Moors’ fine start to life under the interim charge of James Quinn got even better after a late goal stole the three points at York City.

By Matthew Butterworth

YORK CITY 0

SOLIHULL MOORS 1
Wakeling 90+6

SLIDING IN: York’s Ryan Fallowfield hurdles Solihull challenge
PICTURE: Tom Poole

SOLIHULL Moors' fine start to life under the interim charge of James Quinn got even better after a late goal stole the three points at York City.
It was no easy task for the Moors, playing a York side that hadn’t yet lost this season, and had won every match so far under the tutelage of new boss Stuart Maynard.
But with the match looking destined for a goalless draw, a counter-attack allowed loanee Jacob Wakeling to drive through one-on-one ...

