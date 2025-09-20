National League
York City 0-1 Solihull Moors: Moors all mighty to stun York
Solihull Moors’ fine start to life under the interim charge of James Quinn got even better after a late goal stole the three points at York City.
Glovely jubbly! Webb’s given the green light, just like his Dad
Danny Webb would never have imagined 25 years on he’d be sitting in the same Yeovil Town manager’s seat as his dad once did.
Law lit up a Lee-thal injection
By Chris Dunlavy SUCCESS STORY: Non-League protege Lee Gregory celebrates winning promotion with Sheffield Wednesday PICTURE: Alamy LEE Gregory still remembers the conversation he had with Nicky Law during a brief spell on trial at Alfreton Town two decades ago. The striker, who retired last week after scoring 112 EFL...
Scunthorpe United 4-0 Truro City: Iron show they’ve got the hunger for a fight
Andy Butler believes the next couple of weeks will provide serious insight into Scunthorpe United’s top-seven potential this season after his side maintained their impressive form by demolishing bottom-of-the-table Truro City at the Attis Arena.
Tommy’s men have a duty to entertain
HIS team may have been top scorers among the 428 teams in the top eight tiers of English football before yesterday, but Aldershot Town manager Tommy Widdrington believes his team should have scored even more, writes Steve Gibbs.