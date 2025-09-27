Connect with us

National League

We’re sure we can win the league, insists Rob

Confident Robbie Savage insists his table-topping Forest Green Rovers side can win the league after going toe-to-toe with title rivals York City.

Hoddle pep talk inspiresires Savage
By Ashley Loveridge

STRIKE IT RICH: Forest Green Rovers forward Kairo Mitchell fires in
PICTURE: Wayne Tuckwell/PSI

FOREST GREEN 1
Mitchell 5

YORK CITY 1
Pearce 14 (pen)
CONFIDENT Robbie Savage insists his table-topping Forest Green Rovers side can win the league after going toe-to-toe with title rivals York City.
Kairo Mitchell’s fifth-minute opener gave Savage’s side the advantage before Ollie Pearce netted from the penalty spot on 14 minutes to leave the title protagonists sharing the points.
Unbeaten in the embryonic stages of the season, and boas...

