National League Rundown: What did we learn from Round 14?

By Sam Gale

Round 14 of the National League delivered drama at both ends of the table, with statement wins, late twists, and a change at the top.

Boreham Wood produced a ruthless away display at Yeovil Town, while Rochdale climbed into first place with a composed win against promotion rivals Forest Green Rovers.

Woking and Truro City, meanwhile, shared a late-goal thriller that had everything from penalties to heartbreak.

Sam Gale reflects on all the major talking points from another unpredictable and action-packed weekend in the National League.

Clinical Wood cruise past Glovers

Yeovil Town 0-3 Boreham Wood

Boreham Wood secured a dominant 3-0 away victory against Yeovil Town, ending the Glovers’ recent winning run.

The visitors took the lead in the first half through a well-taken goal from Abdul Abdulmalik in the 20th minute.

Boreham Wood doubled their advantage deep into first-half stoppage time when Matt Rush tapped in a cross from Charles Clayden.

Femi Ilesanmi sealed the comprehensive win for Boreham Wood just after the hour mark by finishing off a loose ball in the box.

Yeovil’s goalkeeper, Jed Ward, was singled out for praise for making several impressive saves throughout the match to prevent an even heavier defeat for the home side at Huish Park.

The victory continued Boreham Wood’s impressive 12-match unbeaten run since the opening day defeat against Rochdale.

Tinners’ triumph denied at the death

Woking 2-2 Truro City

An extraordinary late surge of goals led to a dramatic 2-2 draw between Woking and Truro City on Saturday.

Woking captain Harry Beautyman opened the scoring in the 26th minute, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead at the break.

The second half belonged to the Tinners, who finally equalised through Will Dean in the 77th minute.

They looked to have snatched a shock win when Zac Bell tapped home in the 87th minute to make it 2-1.

However, the drama wasn’t finished, as Woking were awarded a penalty just moments later.

Beautyman stepped up to convert the spot-kick in the 89th minute, earning Woking a point and denying Truro their first away win of the season

Carlisle down 10-man Iron

Scunthorpe 0-1 Carlisle United

Carlisle United secured a vital three points on the road with a gritty 1-0 victory over 10-man Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

The decisive moment came in the 20th minute when defender Aaron Hayden, recalled to the starting lineup, connected with an Archie Davies corner to fire the visitors into the lead.

The match turned fractious towards the end of the first half when Scunthorpe captain Andrew Boyce was shown a straight red card in the 40th minute for a foul on Carlisle forward Georgie Kelly.

Despite playing against ten men for the entire second half, the Cumbrians failed to extend their lead, with chances falling to Kelly and Stephen Wearne.

Scunthorpe pushed hard for an equaliser, hitting the post through substitute Declan Howe in the final minutes, but Carlisle’s resolute defence, marshalled expertly by goalscorer Hayden and Morgan Feeney, held firm to secure a huge away win.

The victory was Carlisle’s second in a row and lifted them to third in the National League table.

York victorious against Pools

York City secured a vital away win against Hartlepool United with a 2-1 victory at the Prestige Group Stadium.

The visitors took the lead midway through the first half when a scramble in the box allowed Alex Newby to fire home in the 25th minute. York had a golden chance to double the lead shortly after, but Ollie Pearce missed a penalty, blazing his shot over the bar.

The game looked sealed for the Minstermen when substitute Ben Brookes prodded home a cut-back in the 86th minute.However, Hartlepool hit back immediately through a Vadine Oliver strike in the 88th minute, setting up a nervy finish. Despite the late goal, York held on to claim all three points.

Forest Green Rovers were defeated by Rochdale in a tight promotion clash at The New Lawn

Standout performance: Dale delivers at The New Lawn

Forest Green Rovers 0-1 Rochdale

Rochdale ended Forest Green Rovers’ unbeaten start to the season and leapfrogged them into top spot of the National League with a 1-0 win at The New Lawn.

The decisive moment came just before half-time when Kyron Gordon powered home a header from an Aidan Barlow corner in the 44th minute.

Despite early pressure from Forest Green, whose Kairo Mitchell was denied by a good save from Rochdale goalkeeper Oliver Whatmuff, the visitors settled and created chances of their own.

Forest Green pressed for an equaliser in the second half, but Rochdale’s defence held firm, inflicting a first defeat on FGR boss Robbie Savage.

