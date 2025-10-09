Chris Conn-Clarke out to shine again with National League promotion-chasers Carlisle United

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

Carlisle United have confirmed the signing of Chris Conn-Clarke from Peterborough United on loan until January – a move that marks a return to familiar Non-League surroundings for a former National League Player of the Year.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder joins Mark Hughes’ side after a short spell in League One with the Posh, where he made 30 appearances, scoring once and assisting five times.

Born in Belfast, Conn-Clarke came through the youth ranks at Linfield and Glentoran before moving to England with Burnley in 2017.

He later joined Fleetwood Town and made his name at Altrincham, where he produced 22 goals and 12 assists in 2023/24, helping fire the Robins to the play-offs and earning individual honours for his standout season.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed Non-League news you need, subscribe to The Non-League Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

WATCH THE NON-LEAGUE GOALMOUTH HERE

Composed

That form earned him a move to Peterborough in the summer of 2024, but now he returns to the National League, aiming to rediscover his spark at Brunton Park.

Hughes believes the midfielder can make an instant impact: “He’s a player with real quality in the final third – composed, creative, and clinical when it counts.

“He brings with him a proven track record at this level, and his experience, along with his technical ability, makes him a valuable addition to the squad.

“We’re confident that his presence will make a significant impact, not just in terms of goals and assists, but in the overall dynamics of our attacking play.”

Carlisle’s Head of Football Operations, Marc Tierney, added that both clubs worked closely to get the deal done, describing Conn-Clarke as “a player who really excites us” and one who will “bring something a bit different” to Hughes’ attacking options.

Chris Conn-Clarke in action for Altrincham PICTURE: Alamy

No-brainer

Conn-Clarke said he was thrilled to finally seal the move: “Yeah, buzzing; it’s taken a while to get done, but I’m finally here and just can’t wait to get playing now,” he told CUTV.

Reflecting on his success at Altrincham, he added: “It was an enjoyable season. It didn’t finish the way I wanted it to, and I’m glad I’ve come to Carlisle in the same league because I feel like I have a bit of unfinished business.

“I wanted to get Altrincham out of the league, and hopefully I can do it here at Carlisle.”

Conn-Clarke said Carlisle’s ambition and stature made the decision straightforward: “Biggest club isn’t it. Biggest club in the league, [I] felt like they have the best squad.

He added: “As soon as Carlisle were interested, I was doing the most to try and get it done for me as well – it was a no-brainer really.”

Reunite

The midfielder will reunite with his former Altrincham team-mate – and current National League top goalscorer – Regan Linney, and admitted the pair had been in constant contact.

“I’ve been calling him agent Regan,” he laughed. “He’s done his bit and obviously he’s a wonderful lad and he’s a wonderful player, so can’t wait to link up with him again.”

Conn-Clarke could make his debut in this weekend’s FA Cup tie against Boston United, subject to clearance.

“I’m buzzing – I can’t wait, he said. “I’ve missed the first few months of the season. I’m obviously not playing at Peterborough, so yeah, I can’t wait to just get playing and get going again.”

READ MORE: National League Rundown: What did we learn from Round 14?