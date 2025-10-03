National League Rundown: What did we learn from Round 13?

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

By Sam Gale

The latest round of the National League will be one to forget for Morecambe, who suffered a nightmare start to their home clash with Gateshead.

The Shrimps fell 4‑0 behind inside just 12 minutes and, despite grabbing a couple of consolation goals, ultimately went down 5‑2 in a humbling defeat.

Elsewhere, Scunthorpe United claimed a 3‑1 away victory and left York City stunned at the LNER Community Stadium.

Sam Gale casts his eyes over the action this week and what we have learnt from it all!

For exclusive stories and all the detailed Non-League news you need, subscribe to The Non-League Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

WATCH THE NON-LEAGUE GOALMOUTH HERE

The Heed hammer five past sorry Shrimps

Morecambe 2-5 Gateshead

Gateshead stunned Morecambe with a blistering start, scoring four goals in the opening 12 minutes en route to a dominant 5–2 victory at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Harry Chapman opened the floodgates just minutes into the match with a composed finish before Kain Adom doubled the lead just moments later.

Connor Pani added a third with a well-placed strike, and Chapman netted his second to make it 4–0 inside an astonishing first quarter-hour.

Morecambe pulled one back through George Thomas before half-time, but the damage was already done.

Pani grabbed his second – and Gateshead’s fifth – in the 72nd minute to seal the result.

A late consolation from Lewis Payne in stoppage time did little to ease the pain for the hosts, who remain rooted to the bottom of the National League table.

It was a ruthless, confident display from Gateshead, while Morecambe were left to rue a defensive collapse that effectively ended the contest before it began.

SHRIMPS IN TROUBLE: Ashvir Singh Johal’s side suffered a 5‑2 defeat on Tuesday, leaving Morecambe bottom with just two wins from 10 games PICTURE: Alamy

Harper on song as Carlisle get back to winning ways

Carlisle United 3-1 Hartlepool United

Carlisle seized control early at Brunton Park, with Regan Linney finding Cameron Harper inside the penalty area, and the Scottish defender tucked away the opener.

However, the home side suffered a blow as Hartlepool responded early in the second half – a swift break ending with a goalmouth scramble before Jermaine Francis netted the equaliser.

But Carlisle regained their grip on the game. Georgie Kelly converted Harper’s cross into the back of the net in the 77th minute.

As Hartlepool pushed forward in search of another equaliser, Carlisle defended steadily, and late on, Morgan Feeney added a third to seal the win.

In all, a well-earned home victory: Carlisle resumed their sharpness in attack and were solid at the back, while Hartlepool’s brief resurgence was never enough to unsettle their opponents.

Dale outdone by The Shaymen

FC Halifax Town made the trip to Rochdale count, claiming derby bragging rights with a 2–1 win at the Crown Oil Arena.

Josh Hmami struck either side of half‑time to give the visiting Shaymen the lead, first with a composed finish in the 41st minute, then a smart volley in the 54th.

Rochdale responded after the hour mark when Devante Rodney fired a low strike past the keeper to halve the deficit.

Despite late pressure and a few nervy moments, Halifax held firm with disciplined defending and key interventions in the closing stages.

It was a disciplined away display from the Shaymen; their attacking edge proved decisive, and Rochdale were ultimately unable to turn momentum into a comeback.

The Cards soar over The Moors

Woking travelled to Damson Park and delivered a powerful performance, dismantling Solihull Moors 3‑0 in the National League.

The hosts offered little resistance as Woking controlled large swathes of the game and punished their opportunities clinically.

Olly Sanderson broke the deadlock just after the hour mark, planting the ball past the keeper to give Woking the lead.

Ten minutes later, Jackson Drewe doubled the advantage, driving a composed finish.

As Solihull pressed for a way back, Woking countered sharply, and Joshua Kelly sealed the victory with a third goal in the 76th minute.

A ruthless display from the visitors, blending defensive solidity with sharp attacking moves.

Solihull looked vulnerable throughout, unable to contain Woking’s energy or fend off their probing attacks.

Standout Performance: York stifled as Iron take all three points

York City 1-3 Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe United made their trip to York count, overturning a tight first half to claim a 3‑1 win and leave the Minstermen stunned at the LNER Community Stadium.

York had the brighter chances early on, with Joe Felix and Tyrese Sinclair both coming close, but couldn’t find the breakthrough.

Iron finally struck just before half‑time when Alfie Beestin smashed a half‑volley into the net, giving them the lead going into the break.

The visitors doubled their advantage with seven minutes left of normal time, Oli Ewing coolly converting from the penalty spot after York were penalised inside the box.

Stuart Maynard’s side pulled one back in the fifth minute of added time through a late header by Ollie Pearce.

However, Scunthorpe sealed the victory four minutes later when Tyrell Sellars‑Fleming rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home.

It was a display of resilience by Scunthorpe: after a scrappy opening, they grew into the game, punished York’s mistakes, and held on under late pressure.

The Minstermen showed promise and spirit, but ultimately lacked the cutting edge when it mattered.

Click HERE to watch every National League fixture, live or on demand, via DAZN

READ MORE: National League Rundown: What did we learn from Round 12?