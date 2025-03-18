Brief AFC Fylde resurgence stutters under David Longwell

AFC Fylde‘s brief upturn in form in the National League under interim manager David Longwell has come to a shuddering halt over the past couple of games.

After replacing Kevin Phillips in the dugout last month, Longwell guided Fylde to two wins and a draw in his first three games in charge.

However, subsequent defeats against Braintree Town and Ebbsfleet United have dropped the Coasters back into the relegation zone.

Their swift slide back into trouble is a reminder of the difficulties Phillips faced during his ill-fated spell in charge of the club.

Phillips was relieved of his duties after winning just five of his 20 games at the club and recently spoke about the size of the task he faced at Mill Farm.

Speaking to David Seaman’s ‘Seaman Says‘ podcast, via Betway, the 51-year-old admitted that he was unable to use his vast experience in football to arrest the club’s slide.

Longwell already appears to be suffering similar problems judging by the manner of Fylde’s disappointing 1-0 defeat at Ebbsfleet on Saturday.

Match Action

Despite enjoying a spell of pressure in the second half, Longwell’s side failed to equalise and returned home with nothing to show for their efforts.

Nick Haughton had Fylde’s best chance from a free-kick early in the game and was responsible for most of the positive moves they pieced together.

However, illness forced him off at the half-time break and his absence was felt as Ebbsfleet edged ahead in the 48th minute.

Fylde attempted to work their way back into the contest, but they spurned several excellent chances to get on the scoresheet. Longwell was understandably frustrated after the game.

“I’ve never said this since I’ve stood here, but it’s not good enough,” Longwell said. The fact of the matter is we’ve got to do better than that.

“In the first half we changed a few things to try and give us a chance to score goals and we did all right at the start of the game – it’s just the quality at times has let us down.

“The start of the second half is another really poor goal to concede. We could have scored five or six goals and we’ve got to do better in front of goal.

“It’s been the same since I’ve come in here and everyone else has said about it. If you look at the chance we should at least come away with a draw.”

Penalty Controversy

Fylde were denied the chance to equalise when Tyler Roberts was tripped in the penalty area in stoppage time, but the referee waved away the appeals.

With subsequent replays showing that the spot-kick should have been awarded, Longwell was unable to contain his anger.

“We were denied a penalty right at the end,” Longwell added. “It’s an absolute embarrassment an it’s not the first time it’s happened.

“Last week there was there were decisions and I tried to keep my counsel on it, but that one is a disgrace. I’ve said to referees that they are placing people’s jobs at risk.

“They’ve got to better than that. The level is not good enough and it is week after week after week, but that today is absolutely ridiculous – everybody can see that that.”