OLU MOVES UP TO GRECIANS THE SHAY WAY

ANDREW Oluwabori is hoping to follow former fellow Shayman Millenic Alli into the higher reaches of the EFL after signing for League One Exeter City.

The 23-year-old is the second FC Halifax Town forward to join the Grecians in 12 months following Alli’s move to St James’ Park last January.

Alli has since gone on to join Championship club Luton Town, leaving Oluwabori to follow in his footsteps after scoring five goals in 27 appearances for the Shaymen this season.

“Andrew is someone who is a replacement for Millenic Alli, but he is a slightly different type of ...