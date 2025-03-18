FC Halifax Town news: Shaymen provide stadium update after change in ownership

By Harry Whitfield

National League side FC Halifax Town have released a statement in response to the news that Ken Davy’s proposal to take over the ownership of the Shay Stadium has been accepted.

The owner of the rugby league side Huddersfield Town was successful in his attempts to buy ground from Calderdale Council, following a meeting of the Council Cabinet on Monday.

The move is subject to the conditions that the ground is only to be used for sport, as Davy aims to relocate the rugby club from the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield.

The Giants’ move is temporary as they look to move to a ground of their own in the future.

Detailed discussions

Halifax currently share the ground with another rugby league side, Halifax Panthers, as from 2026 the Shay Stadium will be used by the three sporting organisations.

With Huddersfield set to share the stadium, a new hybrid pitch will be laid later this year as well.

A statement on the Shaymen’s website read: “As previously stated there is no more information to provide at this stage, that has not already been made available through various sources with the public domain.

“To be sure there will need to be detailed discussions around the understanding of the transaction between Calderdale Council and Mr Davy.

“Speaking from an FC Halifax Town perspective there are a raft of questions that will require detailed answers in conjunction with the two parties involved in the sale and those tenants within the Stadium.

“This will also require the agreement of third party associations of which all of these discussions are in progress.

“As and when information is available to make public to our fans we will.

“Rest assured as Chairman of FC Halifax Town, our very best efforts will be made to preserve the long term security of the Football Club and hopefully ensure the opportunity for everyone to enjoy the benefits of an enhanced environment.”

Upon the completion of Huddersfield’s new stadium, ownership of the Shay is reportedly set to be handed back to the Halifax clubs in the future.

