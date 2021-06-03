Simon Bassey leaves Barnet for EFL role

Simon Bassey has turned down an offer to stay at Barnet and left for an opportunity in the EFL.

The Bees finished bottom of the National League, but saw an upturn in results when Bassey, the club’s third appointment of the season, took over in early April as first team coach.

Barnet say they made a long-term offer to the former AFC Wimbledon coach shortly after he arrived to continue in the position for the upcoming campaign and beyond – but Bassey has instead opted to take a role with an EFL club.

He said: “I very much enjoyed my time working at Barnet Football Club. I would like to thank all the players and all the staff for their efforts during my time at The Hive.

“I would like to thank the Chairman for giving me the opportunity to work at this brilliant football club. The players and backroom staff gave absolutely everything they had during my spell and ensured that we restored some pride come the end of the campaign.

“I was planning on staying for a longer period of time, but ultimately an opportunity has come up for me to work at a higher level and it’s a fantastic opportunity for me; one that I felt I couldn’t turn down.

“The Chairman has tried everything he can to convince me to stay, but I just feel at this time the opportunity gives me the chance to work at the best level I can, with ambitions of working even higher next year.

“I want to thank all of the supporters for their encouragement since I came in. Even though they couldn’t be with us I have felt their presence and I am grateful for that. It makes it even more special we could finish with two wins in front of them. I wish nothing but the best for everyone at Barnet Football Club moving forwards.”