Boston United

Boston United: We had belief and stood united

Calling in favours for last-minute training sessions, a united fanbase and overcoming a 12-point gap, Boston United’s National League Great Escape is one for the ages.
SURVIVORS: Boston United have secured their Step 1 status following a storming run of form PICTURE: Chris Bray

By Matt Badcock

Obituaries were long written for the Pilgrims, promoted from Step 2 through the play-offs last season, when they won just two of their first 18 games.
But a sensational second half of the season – including just three defeats in 15 games – took them from relegation certainties to Step 1 survivors with a game to spare.
Boss Graham Coughlan and his assistant Lee Bullen spearheaded the charge when they arrived in...

