Boston United
Boston United: We had belief and stood united
Calling in favours for last-minute training sessions, a united fanbase and overcoming a 12-point gap, Boston United’s National League Great Escape is one for the ages.
More in Boston United
-
Boston United 2-1 Gateshead: Pilgrims seal great escape!
Boston United secured their National League safety with a game to spare – first-half substitute James Gale the hero against Gateshead in the Pilgrims’ fifth successive home win.
-
Boston United 1-0 Altrincham: Pilgrims are flying high!
Boston United continued their miraculous charge to National League safety after Frankie Maguire’s 26th-minute effort secured three points against stumbling play-off chasers Altrincham.
-
Boston United batten down the hatches
Graham Coughlan wants his battling Boston United to show they have a clean sheet mentality in their survival bid – just don’t mention the ‘R’ word.
-
Boston United 2-1 Sutton United: Resurgent Pilgrims hop out of drop zone
James Gale’s stoppage-time winner against Sutton United fired revitalised Boston United out of the National League relegation zone – and the drama left boss Graham Coughlan an emotional wreck!