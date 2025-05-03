Barnet
Matt Gray says boyhood Barnet can be EFL hit
As a schoolboy, Matt Gray used to walk down the hill to watch his beloved Barnet – now he believes that the National League champions are on the high road to success.
More in Barnet
Barnet: Proud Dean Brennan has cooked up a treat to savour
Dean Brennan was on BBQ duty on Sunday as the Barnet title party continued in his back garden.
Barnet 4-0 Aldershot Town: Brilliant Bees are buzzing for another title success
Proud boss Dean Brennan lavished praise on his Barnet players after finally sealing promotion back to the EFL in front of a sell-out Hive.
Dean Brennan’s title was outlined to a tee!
The day after Barnet had been humbled 4-0 by Solihull Moors in last season’s National League play-off semi-final, Dean Brennan invited assistant Connor Smith and head of logistics Kirk Rayment to his house.
Barnet: Dean Brennan’s Bees buzzing for the century!
Dean Brennan has urged his Barnet side to make their own history and seal promotion back to the Football League.