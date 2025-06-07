Dagenham & Redbridge
Dagenham & Redbridge: It’s Daggers drawn for Lee Bradbury
Lee Bradbury says big characters and early momentum will be critical to Dagenham & Redbridge’s hopes of making an instant return to the National League.
