Andy Carroll: I would be happy to play for free

Exclusive: Andy Carroll’s in it for the long haul at Dagenham & Redbridge

By Matthew Nash

Andy Carroll has revealed he turned down big-money offers to sign for Dagenham & Redbridge as he outlined the reasons close to his heart that were behind his return to English football.

The 36-year-old, who has nine England caps and played at the 2012 European Championship, sent shockwaves through football by signing for the National League South side, who are under new Qatari ownership, just a fortnight ago.

Carroll, the former Newcastle United and Liverpool striker, made his first Dagenham s...