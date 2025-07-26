Dagenham & Redbridge
Andy Carroll: I would be happy to play for free
Andy Carroll has revealed he turned down big-money offers to sign for Dagenham & Redbridge as he outlined the reasons close to his heart that were behind his return to English football.
Chris Dunlavy: Andy Carroll’s found an ideal home
It almost feels as if the Non-League game is his natural habitat and if Dagenham and Redbridge get even the slightest vestige of the old Andy Carroll, it could be a match made in heaven.
Dagenham & Redbridge secure promising Coventry City left-back Harvey Broad on loan
Dagenham & Redbridge have bolstered their backline with the loan signing of Harvey Broad from Championship side Coventry City.
Former Liverpool, Newcastle and England striker Andy Carroll joins Dagenham & Redbridge
Dagenham & Redbridge have unveiled Andy Carroll as their marquee signing following a takeover by a consortium of Qatari investors.
Dagenham & Redbridge: It’s Daggers drawn for Lee Bradbury
Lee Bradbury says big characters and early momentum will be critical to Dagenham & Redbridge’s hopes of making an instant return to the National League.