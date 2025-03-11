National League news: Nathan Tshikuna signs for Eastleigh from Tamworth

By Harry Whitfield

Nathan Tshikuna has joined Eastleigh from fellow National League side Tamworth on a permanent deal until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old joined the Lambs last season, scoring nine goals and contributing with seven assists in 42 National League North games.

He was a part of a title-winning side as Tamworth secured promotion to the top tier of English non-league football.

The attacking midfielder has continued to impress for Andy Peaks’ side, chipping in with eight goals and five assists in 28 league games, with the club residing in 11th place.

Opportunity

However, Tshikuna has made the move to Eastleigh, who currently occupy ninth place, just four points ahead of Tamworth.

Speaking on the move, Tshikuna said the opportunity to sign his first full-time contract in football was what caught his eye.

He told the club’s website: “With [Eastleigh] being a full-time outfit, it sparked interest in my mind!”

Tshikuna’s move to the Spitfires is subject to approval from the FA and the National League.

Lisbie brothers reunite

Elsewhere in the National League, Colchester United winger Kyreece Lisbie has moved to Braintree Town on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old winger joins up with his twin brother, Kyrell, who joined the Iron back in the summer from Cray Valley Paper Mills.

They are both the sons of the retired, veteran English football-league striker Kevin Lisbie, who also played for Colchester during his career that spanned over 26 years.

Lisbie only joined the U’s on deadline day last month from Premier League side Brentford, and he is yet to make an appearance for the first team.

Braintree currently lie in 16th place in the National League table, as Lisbie will add depth to Steve Pitts’ attack alongside his brother, who is also a winger.

The former Watford academy player is expected to be involved for their next match, which is a National League Cup quarter-final tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday.

