NEFWA Annual Awards: Gateshead, Hebburn Town & Stockton Town shine for the North East

By Mark Carruthers

A look around the room gave an insight into the calibre of company being kept by three North East Non-League clubs on a special night.

On one table, Newcastle United defender Dan Burn quietly chatted with Magpies manager Eddie Howe just over a fortnight before their latest attempt to end the Premier League club’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.

One table down was Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris, who will hope to lead the Black Cats into the Premier League this season.

Just across from the Frenchman sat Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick, a multiple trophy winner during his time with Manchester United and someone who is showing signs of becoming a highly promising manager.

Yet here they were, front and centre at the annual North East Football Writers Association annual awards – Gateshead, Hebburn Town and Stockton Town.

PHOTO CREDIT: MICHAEL DIXON

North East Representation

In a room full of those competing and reporting at the top end of the game, three North East Non-League clubs, who have battled through some hard times were recognised for their success over the last 12 months.

The Heed continued their battle back from the brink of going out of business with a new high as they become FA Trophy winners for the first time in their history with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win against Solihull Moors.

Just seven years after issuing a plea to their local community to help keep their club alive, Hebburn Town were crowned Northern Premier League East Division champions last season after a run of 12 wins in their last 13 games allowed them to overhaul Stockton to claim the title.

The Anchors roared back to secure a first ever visit into the third tier of the non-league game with a play-off final win against North East rivals Dunston UTS.

All three clubs were recognised alongside the likes of Sunderland stars Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg and Newcastle’s in-form striker Alexander Isak and were represented on stage to receive congratulations from the region’s football writers and polite applause from their Premier League and EFL neighbours for adding silver sheen to an area that has been described as a hotbed of football.

Paul Dixon

More was to follow as North East Non-League stalwart and my good friend Paul Dixon was recognised with the John Fotheringham Award for services to the game in the region.

Way back in 1978, ‘Dicka’ was part of the Blue Star squad that became the first North East winners of the FA Vase and was part of the management team when Whitley Bay shocked the likes of Scarborough and Preston North End to reach the FA Cup third round for the first and only time in their history.

For the last quarter of a century, Paul has become more recognisable for his voice as BBC Radio Newcastle’s roving Non-League reporter and has become a respected and much-loved figure within the region’s media.

His knowledge and passion for the Non-League game, his infectious positivity, his uncanny knack to find the right words at the right time and his use of his proud Geordie accent, have meant a visit from Dicka has become something special for North East Non-League clubs.

Watching on from the table where this writer was sat was Paul’s son Michael, who followed in his Dad’s footsteps by winning the FA Vase with Dunston UTS just in 2012 with a final win against league rivals West Auckland Town.

Prideful

There was pride, there was elation and perhaps most of all there was a recognition of the responsibility and importance we have to reflect the passion and commitment of those with Non-League clubs close to their heart.

Dicka leads the way in that sense and he never falls short in trumpeting the Non-League cause in an area well-known for its love of the game.

As Non-League media, we can sometimes feel as if we are swimming against the tide when it comes to grabbing the attention of the wider audience. It can be a challenge when the bright lights, big names and untold wealth of the Premier League and EFL is on the doorstep.

This is why the outlets such as the NLP, BBC local radio stations and local media titles who cover the Non-League game in detail are crucial and it is why people like Paul Dixon should never be taken for granted.

