Boreham Wood

National League Cup reshuffled as Boreham Wood step in to replace Morecambe

The 2025/26 National League Cup has undergone a late shake-up following Morecambe’s suspension from the National League, with Boreham Wood now confirmed as a replacement entrant in the competition.
General view of a Boreham Wood branded corner flag PICTURE: Alamy

The Wood’s late inclusion helps preserve the structure of the reworked tournament, which is set to feature 16 clubs from the National League alongside 16 Category One 2 academies.

Morecambe had originally been slated to compete in the competition before their suspension from the division earlier this week.

Boreham Wood take their place and will slot into Group B, alongside fellow National League clubs Braintree Town, and Wealdstone.

Group stage breakdown

The group also includes Premier League 2 sides Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As a result of Boreham Wood’s inclusion, Brackley Town – who had originally been placed in Group B – have been moved across to Group A.

The newly-promoted Saints will now face National League opposition in Rochdale, and , while their PL2 visitors include Burnley, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers and Everton.

The confirmed group stage breakdown is as follows:

Group A
Blackburn Rovers
Burnley
Everton
Manchester United
Brackley Town
Rochdale
Solihull Moors
Tamworth

Group B
Leicester City
Nottingham Forest
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Boreham Wood
Braintree Town
Forest Green Rovers
Wealdstone

Group C
Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham
Southampton
West Ham United

Sutton United
Truro City
Woking

Group D
Leeds United
Middlesbrough
Newcastle United
Sunderland
Boston United
FC

Scunthorpe United

Several clubs – including Hartlepool United, Carlisle United, , Altrincham, , Southend United and Eastleigh – had already declined to take part in the competition prior to Morecambe’s suspension.

