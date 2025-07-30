National League Cup reshuffled as Boreham Wood step in to replace Morecambe

The 2025/26 National League Cup has undergone a late shake-up following Morecambe’s suspension from the National League, with Boreham Wood now confirmed as a replacement entrant in the competition.

The Wood’s late inclusion helps preserve the structure of the reworked tournament, which is set to feature 16 clubs from the National League alongside 16 Category One Premier League 2 academies.

Morecambe had originally been slated to compete in the competition before their suspension from the division earlier this week.

Boreham Wood take their place and will slot into Group B, alongside fellow National League clubs Braintree Town, Forest Green Rovers and Wealdstone.

Group stage breakdown

The group also includes Premier League 2 sides Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As a result of Boreham Wood’s inclusion, Brackley Town – who had originally been placed in Group B – have been moved across to Group A.

The newly-promoted Saints will now face National League opposition in Rochdale, Solihull Moors and Tamworth, while their PL2 visitors include Burnley, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers and Everton.

The confirmed group stage breakdown is as follows:

Group A

Blackburn Rovers

Burnley

Everton

Manchester United

Brackley Town

Rochdale

Solihull Moors

Tamworth

Group B

Leicester City

Nottingham Forest

West Bromwich Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Boreham Wood

Braintree Town

Forest Green Rovers

Wealdstone

Group C

Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham

Southampton

West Ham United

Aldershot Town

Sutton United

Truro City

Woking

Group D

Leeds United

Middlesbrough

Newcastle United

Sunderland

Boston United

FC Halifax Town

Gateshead

Scunthorpe United

Several clubs – including Hartlepool United, Carlisle United, Yeovil Town, Altrincham, York City, Southend United and Eastleigh – had already declined to take part in the competition prior to Morecambe’s suspension.

