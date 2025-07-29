Eastleigh accept club-record bid for star forward Tyrese Shade

Eastleigh FC have confirmed they’ve reluctantly accepted a club-record transfer offer for lethal goalscorer Tyrese Shade from an unnamed League One side.

The 25-year-old impressed in his debut campaign with the Spitfires, scoring 14 goals and registering eight assists as Eastleigh finished 11th in the National League.

He began his career with Solihull Moors before joining Leicester City in 2017.

Having attracted strong interest over the summer, Shade is now set to enter discussions with the potential suitor.

Club-record transfer

In a statement, the club said: “Eastleigh Football Club can confirm that we have reluctantly accepted a club-record transfer offer for Tyrese Shade from a League One club.

“After receiving several bids throughout the summer, the offer presented today has met our valuation.

“As a result, we have granted Shade permission to enter discussions regarding personal terms with the interested club.

“We will update supporters with further developments as they are available.”

Shade, formerly of Swindon Town and Walsall, joined Eastleigh at the start of last season and quickly established himself as one of the National League’s most effective forwards.

Kelvin Davis’ side has already made eight summer signings to strengthen the squad, including the likes of Aaron Pierre, Jordan Cousins, and Josh Lundstram, most recently.

Tyrese Shade on international duty with St. Kitts and Nevis PICTURE: Alamy

Magpies raid Robins for Dulson, Njoku joins Sutton

In other news, Maidenhead United have confirmed the permanent signing of Liam Dulson from Cheltenham Town.

The 23-year-old winger was entering the final year of his contract, having joined the Robins last summer from the lower tiers of non-league football.

He made an immediate impact, scoring on his debut in a 3–2 win over Newport County on the opening day of the 2024/25 season.

Dulson went on to make 35 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals, and now links up with the National League South side ahead of the new campaign.

Back in the National League, Sutton United have secured the signing of Brandon Njoku following the expiry of his contract with League Two side Cambridge United.

The 20-year-old made 32 appearances last season for the U’s and departs after four years at Abbey Stadium.

On joining Sutton, Njoku said: “It feels really good [to be here].

“I’ve had a look around, the lads have welcomed me really well, and the manager shared some positive things about the club, so it’s a great feeling.

“The process was pretty quick — the gaffer got my number, called me to discuss the club’s philosophy, plans, and how he sees me fitting in.

“It was a no-brainer for me. Being a London boy, the location made it an easy decision as well.”

